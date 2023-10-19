Wireless 20/20 Introduces U.S. Broadband Data Discovery Tool ChatGIS™ That Uses AI-Powered Natural Language Processing

Wireless 20/20, LLC (https://www.wireless2020.com), a prominent broadband network consulting group and developer of the industry-leading WiROI™ Broadband Networks Business Case Analysis Tools, today announced the launch of ChatGIS™ and WiROI™ db 2.1. to simplify the way U.S. states communicate broadband grant-eligible location mapping information to the public.

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wireless 20/20, LLC (https://www.wireless2020.com), a prominent broadband network consulting group and developer of the industry-leading WiROI™ Broadband Networks Business Case Analysis Tools, today announced the launch of ChatGIS™ and WiROI™ db 2.1. to simplify the way U.S. states communicate broadband grant-eligible location mapping information to the public.

As state broadband agencies prepare to distribute $42 Billion of BEAD grants, there is a pressing demand to provide state residents and public interest groups with easily accessible and understandable data. ChatGIS™ and WiROI™ db stand out as a groundbreaking solution that is positioned to transform the landscape of U.S. broadband data exploration and network planning.

Driven by advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) model, ChatGIS™ is designed to demystify the complex world of U.S. broadband data. It comprehends broadband discovery questions and generates text, tables, charts, and maps, all while engaging in seamless conversational interactions. It identifies served, unserved, and underserved locations, offering a comprehensive mapping of grant eligible locations and service provider footprints across the expanse of the United States.

Wireless 20/20's ChatGIS™ and WiROI™ db 2.1 have been shortlisted in the Best Broadband & Data Mapping Solution or Initiative category and will be listed as one of the finalists for the U.S. Broadband Awards 2023. The winners will be announced at the Awards Gala Dinner on the evening of November 16, during the inaugural U.S. Broadband Summit.

These platforms have the ability to access and display the curated dataset in Wireless 20/20's WiROI™ db SQL database, including:

The FCC Broadband Data Collection Fabric

Grant areas that have already received federal or state broadband grant funding

Anchor institutions, relevant structures (i.e., cell towers, bridges, tunnels, and railroad crossings),

Protected areas (e.g., wetlands, parks, and protected species)

U.S. Census Bureau data (e.g., geoids, demographic data, U.S. road network)

ChatGIS™ leverages this robust database to empower users with unparalleled insights into state of U.S. broadband infrastructure and accessibility. In addition, the WiROI™ db Geospatial SaaS platform calculates the number of fiber miles needed to connect grant eligible locations and provides cost estimates for fiber construction and calculates fixed wireless coverage based on existing tower infrastructure.

Key features of ChatGIS™ include a conversational interface, comprehensive data analysis and streamlining network design. ChatGIS™ has the potential to revolutionize various sectors that rely on broadband data, including State Broadband Offices, Telecommunication Service Providers, Public Policy Makers, Broadband Infrastructure Developers, Investors, and the General Public.

ChatGIS™ is poised to democratize access to critical broadband information, empowering a broader range of stakeholders to actively shape the future of U.S. connectivity. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, ChatGIS™ serves as a testament to the transformative power of AI and NLP in simplifying complex data processes, promoting transparency, and driving progress in the broadband industry.

To try a demonstration version of ChatGIS™, please visit https://app.chatgis.com.

A video of ChatGIS™ is available at: https://www.wireless2020.com/pr-news-events/videos/256-chatgis-video.

A video of WiROI™ db is available at: https://www.wireless2020.com/pr-news-events/videos/236-wiroi-db-2-1-intro.

About Wireless 20/20, LLC

Wireless 20/20 is a consulting firm focused on wired and wireless broadband markets. Wireless 20/20 has helped over 180 broadband operators worldwide build business cases, analyze market opportunities, complete technology and vendor selections, and develop network rollout strategies. The principals have been engaged in the broadband wireless industry since its inception and have a thorough understanding of the technical, business, and product issues surrounding the development of wireless devices, equipment, networks, and services. For more information and to schedule a private demonstration of the WiROI™ db Geospatial SaaS Platform, please visit https://wireless2020.com/contact.

