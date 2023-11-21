Wireless 20/20 Wins U.S. Broadband Award in Best Broadband & Data Mapping Solution or Initiative Category

Wireless 20/20 Recognized for its WiROI™ db and ChatGIS™ Geospatial SaaS Platform Which Revolutionizes Broadband Infrastructure Planning and Investment Analysis. Today they announced their WiROI™ db and ChatGIS™ Geospatial SaaS Platform has been named the U.S. Broadband Award winner in the Best Broadband & Data Mapping Solution or Initiative category. The program honors and celebrates the best solutions, programs, use cases, technology, and individuals working to connect everyone across the United States through broadband. The award winners were announced on November 16th during the U.S. Broadband Summit at the Westin Downtown in Washington, D.C.

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wireless 20/20, LLC (https://www.wireless2020.com), a prominent broadband network consulting group and developer of the industry-leading WiROI™ Broadband Networks Business Case Analysis Tools, today announces their WiROI™ db and ChatGIS™ Geospatial SaaS Platform has been named the U.S. Broadband Award winner in the Best Broadband & Data Mapping Solution or Initiative category. The program honors and celebrates the best solutions, programs, use cases, technology, and individuals working to connect everyone across the United States through broadband. The award winners were announced on November 16th during the U.S. Broadband Summit at the Westin Downtown in Washington, D.C.

Winners were selected based on effectiveness, technical innovation, financial & community impact, individual efforts in driving broadband investment and true innovation in addressing the digital divide.

Alejandro PiQero, Head of Content, Fierce Technology Group at Questex said, "Congratulations to the winners of the inaugural U.S. Broadband Awards. We were extremely impressed with the submissions and look forward to watching them be implemented to connect the underserved and unconnected."

The process of discovering and mapping broadband data accurately presents a significant challenge. The WiROI™ db SaaS platform strives to simplify broadband data discovery. With an Excel-like interface, WiROI™ db empowers users to easily identify grant-eligible dwellings lacking adequate service in targeted expansion areas. It achieves this by utilizing precise location data, advanced AI algorithms, and road mapping information from the U.S. Census Bureau. WiROI™ db is built to assist potential bidders in evaluating the Return on Investment (ROI) associated with deploying both fiber and wireless networks. Additionally, it aids in the preparation of bid packages to meet the eligibility criteria for subsidy grants offered through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

"Our clients have successfully secured more than $1 billion in broadband funding throughout North America by leveraging our WiROI™ db Geospatial SaaS Platform and associated services," said Haig Sarkissian, Principal Consultant at Wireless 20/20. "We are truly honored to receive this prestigious award, which reflects the valuable guidance and feedback provided by our service provider clients. It also acknowledges the diligent efforts and dedication of our team in developing this solution."

The judging panel included experts from leading companies in the broadband industry, including Tantra Analyst LLC, Mobile Experts, Inc., Impact Broadband and AvidThink. To see the full list of U.S. Broadband Award Categories and judges visit: https://www.usbroadbandsummit.com/usbroadbandsummitcom/awards.

A video of ChatGIS™ is available at: https://www.wireless2020.com/pr-news-events/videos/256-chatgis-video.

A video of WiROI™ db is available at: https://www.wireless2020.com/pr-news-events/videos/236-wiroi-db-2-1-intro.

About Wireless 20/20, LLC

Wireless 20/20 is a consulting firm focused on wired and wireless broadband markets. Wireless 20/20 has helped over 180 broadband operators worldwide build business cases, analyze market opportunities, complete technology and vendor selections, and develop network rollout strategies. The principals have been engaged in the broadband wireless industry since its inception and have a thorough understanding of the technical, business, and product issues surrounding the development of wireless devices, equipment, networks, and services. For more information and to schedule a private demonstration of the Wireless 20/20 WiROI™ db and ChatGIS™ Geospatial SaaS Platform, please visit https://wireless2020.com.

About U.S. Broadband Summit

The first ever U.S. Broadband Summit brings together federal funding leaders and state representatives with the wider broadband industry, including fiber operators, MSO's, WISP's, wireless carriers and more, to discuss the future of broadband in the United States. As attention focuses on bridging the growing digital divide, and the need to bring connectivity to the under- and un-served, the industry must come together to address the challenge. There is no golden key to connect everyone, and the U.S. Broadband Summit aims to bring everyone together to discuss how collaboration will lead to a more connected and vibrant society, in benefit of individuals and communities.

Media Contact

ROBIN BESTEL, Wireless 20/20, 1 610-428-5845, [email protected], www.wireless2020.com

SOURCE Wireless 20/20