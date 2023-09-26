Wireless Access Control Company, CellGate, Adds Gabriela Lule to Its Business Development Team as Its Business Development Manager for the Southwest Region.

"I know Gabriela and the rest of the Business Development team can be highly successful in penetrating multi-family, commercial properties and other vertical industries that desire the benefits of wireless access control." Ken Shaw, Vice President of Sales for CellGate. Tweet this

Lule joins a relatively new, but highly experienced Business Development team that was first created in 2022 to focus on expanding the Company's foothold within the multi-tenant and commercial access control markets. This continues to be a key focus for the Business Development team, in addition to identifying and penetrating new vertical markets that CellGate has not yet entered.

CellGate's Vice-President of Sales, Ken Shaw, has directed the buildout of the Company's Business Development team since 2022, and is tremendously excited at the opportunities they have already identified and continue to uncover daily. "With CellGate's strong push into the multi-family marketplace, we needed an experienced business development team that knows the ins and outs of working with global real estate and property management companies, and how to best reach HOAs," said Shaw. "Gabriela is a great example of such an individual with her noteworthy and varied experience within Greystar. She knows the multi-family market, and should be able to hit the ground running when it comes to identifying sales opportunities with companies like her former employer."

With CellGate's recent launch of the OmniPoint wireless multi-point access control system and the creation of a strong Business Development team, Shaw is optimistic about CellGate's projected future growth. "With our Watchman visitor management product line and the recent launch of our OmniPoint wireless access control solution, CellGate has a highly differentiated, Total Property Wireless Access solution that the multi-family market is clamoring for. I know Gabriela and the rest of the Business Development team can be highly successful in penetrating multi-family, commercial properties and other vertical industries that desire the benefits of wireless access control."

Lule joined the CellGate Business Development team this month.

CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their Watchman and OmniPoint product lines, CellGate is able to provide a Total Property Wireless Access solution to almost any property. All CellGate products are administrated on the Company's proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, and end user functionality occurs via the easy-to-use CellGate app. CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.

