Wireless Access Control Company, CellGate, Announces Rebrand of Their Cloud-Based TrueCloud Administrative Portal to TrueCloud Connect™

"We have the best tool available today in TrueCloud Connect because we smartly invested in our unique system architecture more than a decade ago to allows us to install, manage and control all properties, users and solutions under a single login." Ken Shaw, Vice President of Sales Post this

The change to "TrueCloud Connect" highlights how CellGate has designed a "Connected," fully integrated solutions ecosystem that manages all product hardware, data transport, CellGate app(s) and user administration under one umbrella. System administrators can now access and manage all of CellGate's ecosystem components for multiple properties with a single login, making property management simpler and more efficient. In addition, having all user access control data within a single system provides immense reporting value and visibility into property access transactions across an entire property portfolio.

CellGate's Vice President of Sales, Ken Shaw, drove the rebrand to TrueCloud Connect and believes it will benefit the company's sales team in communicating the power of a fully integrated Total Property Wireless Access solution. "There is tremendous value that CellGate's system architecture provides to properties everywhere with its many one-of-a-kind features and all-in-one capabilities," said Shaw. "In addition, connectivity and information flow is incredibly important in today's world. Property managers have a multitude of varied responsibilities, and need the most efficient tools to manage their access control and visitor management needs. We have the best tool available today in TrueCloud Connect because we smartly invested in our unique system architecture more than a decade ago to allows us to install, manage and control all properties, users and solutions under a single login. We literally "Connect" better than anyone in the industry."

To learn more about CellGate and TrueCloud Connect™, visit http://www.cell-gate.com.

CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their Watchman and OmniPoint product lines, CellGate is able to provide a Total Property Wireless Access solution to almost any property. All CellGate products are administrated via TrueCloud Connect™ on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, and end user functionality occurs via the easy-to-use CellGate app. CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Erin N Fenstermaker, CellGate, 8556942837, [email protected], www.cell-gate.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE CellGate