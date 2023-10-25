Wireless, IoT and Mobile Technology Innovators Honored in 2023 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Recognizes Top Mobile and Wireless Companies and Solutions Around the Globe

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market, today announced the winners of its seventh annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program. The 2023 Mobile Breakthrough Award winners stand as examples of the world's best mobile & wireless companies, representing 'breakthrough' mobile technology innovation around the world.

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, Internet-of-Things (IoT) and more.

"Mobile, wireless and telecom infrastructure is the foundation of all modern digital economies, playing a crucial role in helping communities achieve economic growth, digital inclusion and social mobility," said Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. "As global mobile network data traffic continues to grow, with a compound annual growth rate of around 25 percent projected through 2028, smart network modernization becomes critical, and we are thrilled to recognize the innovators and disruptors driving this modernization. We extend our sincere congratulations to the 2023 Mobile Breakthrough Award winners."

Winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services, with the ultimate goal of recognizing the "breakthrough" solutions for each mobile technology category.

The 2023 Mobile Breakthrough Winners Include:

Broadband

Mobile Broadband Solution of the Year: Boingo Wireless

Broadband Innovation of the Year: AST SpaceMobile

Overall Wireless Broadband Solution of the Year: CELITECH

Overall Wireless Broadband Company of the Year: Verizon

Small Cell Technology

Small Cell Technology Innovation of the Year: Qualcomm Technologies

Small Cell Technology Solution Provider of the Year: Boingo Wireless

Internet-of-Things (IoT)

Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: Nextivity

IoT Platform of the Year: Plintron

Overall IoT Solution Provider of the Year: Blues

Enterprise Cloud Computing

Enterprise Cloud Computing Software of the Year: Forward Networks

Enterprise Cloud Computing Platform of the Year: RapidScale, A Cox Business Company

Cloud Computing Innovation of the Year: Ivanti

Mobile Device Management

Mobile Device Management Innovation Award: Tangoe

Overall Mobility Management Solution Provider of the Year: Motus

Mobile Security

Mobile Security Solution of the Year: Hiya

Mobile Security Innovation of the Year: Vonage

Unified Communications

Unified Communications Solution of the Year: Tango Networks, Tango Extend

Unified Communications Solution Provider of the Year: Poly

Wireless & Wi-Fi

Next Gen Wi-Fi Operator Deployment of the Year: Boldyn Networks

Embedded Wireless Solution of the Year: Fibocom

Rural Wireless Solution of the Year: Starlink

Wide Area Networks (WAN)

Commercial 5G Solution of the Year: Ericsson

Overall WAN Innovation of the Year: Betacom, Betacom AirGap Protection™

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

