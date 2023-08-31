Wireless Powerhouse Partners Powercast & Powermat Win Sustainability Award

"We've created a wireless power one-stop-shop, regardless of a customer's application, offering a first-of-its kind convenience for our customers," said Charles Goetz, CEO of Powercast. Tweet this

The companies' combined wireless power technologies improve sustainability in multiple ways. They:

Reduce the e-waste that litters landfills with wirelessly-powered, untethered devices that eliminate cords, cables, and single-use disposable batteries because they use rechargeable batteries or none at all.

Reduce emissions with wireless charging of otherwise gas-powered EVs.

Optimize efficiency of water treatment and conservation operations with underwater charging of water pumps, filters, and vacuums, eliminating wires under water.

Optimize efficiency of smart farming with wirelessly-powered drones, robotics and EVs that cut the cords, reduce emissions and conserve energy.

"This partnership saves customers from having to research which power solution is the best fit," said Charles Goetz, CEO of Powercast. "Now, no matter the application, this cohesive entity can make sure the best solution is applied. In addition, this alliance provides full engineering and design support across the entire spectrum, from concept to prototyping, all the way to production and delivery of end product if needed. We are a wireless power one-stop-shop, regardless of application. This is a first-of-its kind convenience for our customers."

"As partners, we believe wireless charging of otherwise gas-powered EVs is a key to reducing emissions and conserving energy," said Kfir Abuhatzira, Powermat's CEO. "Wireless charging can also make a huge environmental impact by reducing e-waste, saving hundreds of millions of batteries and cables from ending up in our landfills."

Optimized for different applications, the companies' technologies differ in strength/transfer distance, and together cover the entire spectrum of wireless power:

Powercast's RF transmitters and receivers can transfer power over distances up to 120 feet, but deliver low power levels. This technology is designed for one-to-many charging of low-power consumer and industrial devices in hard-to-reach locations where wiring/battery replacement is prohibitive, like IoT sensor networks. Additional devices include home-automation sensor networks, TV remotes, electric toothbrushes, headphones and more.

On the other hand, Powermat's SmartInductive transmitters and receivers must closely align–within 8 inches–but can transfer more power (5 to 600 watts) for industrial-grade applications like telecom, robotics, micro-mobility, medical devices, and underwater charging.

Powercast and Powermat share a vision of a 100% wireless future, where people and machines enjoy 100% freedom from traditional wall-tethered power transfer methods.

The ultimate goal is to create true wireless freedom through an ecosystem of connected transmitters and receivers, both in the public and private domain, which provide people, products and machines the ability to move around freely with seamless access to power.

About Powercast

Powercast is the established leader in RF wireless power-over-distance solutions. Since its founding in 2003, Powercast has led the industry in RF wireless power innovations that meet FCC and other global standards. Powercast's technologies eliminate or reduce the need for wires and batteries, working at distances of 120 feet. The company's collaborative approach and expertise in all aspects of product design, from vision through prototyping and commercialization, has resulted in dozens of applications, extensive commercial success in both industrial and consumer applications, and over 20 million units shipped. With more than 100 customers and partner companies globally, Powercast leads the RF wireless power market with 97 early and fundamental patents worldwide and 20 patents pending.

About Powermat Technologies

Powermat Technologies provides advanced Qi-certified and proprietary wireless power solutions for IoT, telecom (5G), automotive, robotics, consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial applications. Powermat wireless power solutions and IP licensing programs enable global businesses to incorporate advanced wireless power into their products and customize solutions for unique use cases. Global market leaders including Samsung, General Motors, Flex, Harman International, Pivotal Commware, and Kyocera have adopted Powermat wireless power solutions. Over 800 million smartphones, 40 million embedded accessories, and 8 million cars worldwide have Powermat solutions inside.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

