Wirth Law Office Joins 2026 Inc. 5000 Honorees Recognized for Sustained Growth

"Growth is meaningful because it reflects more people trusting us with consequential problems. The recognition is gratifying, but our focus is the same as it was when we opened our doors: build a stronger firm, serve more Oklahomans and 'Make Law Easy.'" Post this

The Inc. 5000 honor comes amid a broader run of recognition for Wirth Law Office. Founder James M. Wirth was selected for inclusion in Super Lawyers in both 2025 and 2026, and Oklahoma Magazine named him among the state's 2026 Best of the Best attorneys. Wirth Law Office is also a 2026 Tulsa World Best in the World finalist for Best Law Firm and Best Attorney, with winners to be announced Sept. 17. Together, the honors reflect the firm's ability to achieve rapid growth while gaining widespread recognition from legal, business and community organizations.

Founded in 2010, Wirth Law Office serves clients throughout Oklahoma from offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Okmulgee, Muskogee, Wagoner, Tahlequah and Bartlesville. The firm represents clients in municipal, district, tribal and federal court where matters typically involve family law, criminal defense and probate. The firm attributes its growth to a client-centric service model along with a commitment to simplifying complex legal processes.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Wirth Law Office

Wirth Law Office is a multi-office Oklahoma law firm built to give clients the efficiencies gained through large-scale operations while delivering individualized legal services. The business model lets local attorneys leverage centralized operations, technology and client-service systems to improve access, communication and consistency across the statewide practice. The approach pairs the personal representation expected of a law firm with the infrastructure of a growing professional-services organization. The brand promise is simple: "Make law easy!"™ For more information, visit www.wirthlawoffice.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information contact:

James M. Wirth, Esq.

+1(918) 879-1681

[email protected]

Media Contact

James M. Wirth, Wirth Law Office, 1 918-932-2800, [email protected], www.wirthlawoffice.com

SOURCE Wirth Law Office