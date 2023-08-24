Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities Announces New Academic Services Program with Rize Education

"We're thrilled to be the first vendor partner for WAICU's Academic Program Services. Together we can help Wisconsin colleges overcome financial barriers to launching new academic programs that prepare students to succeed in today's competitive job market," said Kevin Harrington of Rize Education. Tweet this

"WAICU is committed to supporting our member institutions in navigating the evolving landscape of higher education," said WAICU president Eric W. Fulcomer. "Through our partnership with Rize Education, we are empowering our colleges and universities to develop new programs that drive enrollment revenue and deliver positive outcomes for our students."

Rize Education's unique approach goes beyond simply providing a course-sharing platform. Their dedicated enrollment and academic services teams work closely with partner institutions to ensure the success of each program. By leveraging their expertise, colleges can maximize enrollment revenue, enhance student retention rates, and improve overall student satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to be the first vendor partner for WAICU's Academic Program Services," said Kevin Harrington, CEO of Rize Education. "Together, we can help Wisconsin colleges overcome the financial barriers to launching new academic programs that prepare students to succeed in today's competitive job market."

WAICU and Rize Education are confident that this collaboration will have a significant impact on the success of member institutions, enabling them to adapt to the changing needs of students and the workforce. By embracing innovative solutions and fostering strategic partnerships, Wisconsin's independent colleges and universities are poised to thrive in the future of higher education.

For more information about WAICU's Academic Program Services and its partnership with Rize Education, please visit www.waicu.org.

About WAICU:

WAICU is the official representative of Wisconsin's 22 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. WAICU works to advocate policies that support student opportunities; advance accessibility and affordability of private, nonprofits in Wisconsin; and organize collaborative programs to save members time and money.

About Rize Education:

Rize Education is a leading provider of online program-sharing solutions, helping colleges and universities expand their academic offerings in high-demand fields. With a focus on affordability and positive student outcomes, Rize partners with institutions to develop and launch innovative programs that drive enrollment and enhance student success.

