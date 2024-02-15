Wisconsin Connections Academy Announces Open Enrollment for the 2024-25 School Year

Since 2002, Wisconsin Connections Academy has been committed to providing students with a high-quality education. We are excited to introduce students to an expanded career offering, which will benefit many students interested in specific career fields or college programs. Post this

Beginning with the 2024-25 school year, Wisconsin Connections Academy students in grades 6-12 will have access to an expanded college and career course offering designed to prepare students for a future they're passionate about.

"Since 2002, Wisconsin Connections Academy has been committed to providing students with a high-quality education," continued Mueller. "We are excited to introduce students to an expanded career offering, which will benefit many students interested in specific career fields or college programs. By exploring their interests and career options now, our students will be better equipped with skills to sustain them for a lifetime of learning and future success."

Wisconsin Connections Academy combines traditional courses with industry-leading, career-focused options to help students develop the right skills, gain real-world experiences and make industry connections to feel confident and prepared for their unique future.

Students can hone essential skills like critical thinking, communication, teamwork, and leadership and have access to partnerships like Coursera, Acadeum, Credly, The Home Depot and HOSA-Future Health Professionals. Wisconsin Connections Academy students can work with their school counselor to explore and identify the career path that is right for them.

Virtual school is a great fit for a variety of students and each student is unique. Wisconsin Connections Academy students are diverse and come from all different backgrounds and educational histories. Some students are academically advanced and feel constrained by the traditional brick-and-mortar setting, while others prefer to learn at their own pace. Other students may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, while some are athletes or performers who require a flexible learning schedule.

"Nothing compares to Connections Academy. It's really easy to understand the concepts through how they put them in the lessons, and my teachers are amazing. Wisconsin Connections Academy has allowed me to be independent because I'm able to do what I think is best for me and still get help from my teachers," said Roxy Slavin, a 12th grader with Wisconsin Connections Academy. "My teachers are always willing to help and answer my questions in the same day. It's really nice to have that kind of support. And they are always asking me about how things are going with dance," she added.

Slavin is the youngest dancer accepted to Milwaukee Ballet's Second Company (MBII). Leading up to her success with the Milwaukee Ballet, Roxy trained with the Bolshoi Ballet in Russia for two years when she was 13 years old and because of that experience, she now speaks fluent Russian. After her training in Russia, she trained with The HARID Conservatory in Florida and was thrilled when she was accepted to MBII. Roxy's dancing career is a full-time job, as she often finds herself in the dance studio from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – and more when she has upcoming performances. She really appreciates the freedom in her schedule as an online student.

Wisconsin Connections Academy provides learning plans that are flexible and can be uniquely tailored to match a child's needs and abilities. Students experience a classroom that fully engages them with interactive web tools, student planners, weekly live online classroom sessions, tailored multimedia lessons, teacher support and resources. Wisconsin Connections Academy students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences, and have fun learning with their peers through online classroom sessions. Students can also join clubs, field trips, events, and activities throughout the year. The flexible schedule also allows students time to play sports, pursue art, volunteer, or pursue their passions outside of the virtual classroom.

Families interested in learning more about Wisconsin Connections Academy are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming online information sessions to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. Families who wish to enroll outside their local school district for the 2024-25 school year need to complete an Open Enrollment Application via the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction between now and April 26, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Central. For more information about Wisconsin Connections Academy, please visit http://www.WisconsinConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

About Wisconsin Connections Academy

Wisconsin Connections Academy (WCA) is a tuition-free, online public school for 4K–12 public students across the state. Wisconsin Connections Academy offers a uniquely engaging, high-quality education experience through a safe, social learning environment that helps students learn how they learn best. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools and community experiences empower students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit http://www.WisconsinConnectionsAcademy.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Bryant, Connections Academy, 563-940-3795, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/wisconsin-virtual-school/

SOURCE Connections Academy