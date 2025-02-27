Wisconsin Connections Academy Opens Enrollment for the 2025-2026 School Year

Families are invited to apply with leading online public school during statewide open application enrollment between now and April 30, 2025
APPLETON, Wis., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wisconsin Connections Academy is excited to announce that enrollment is now open for students in grades 4K-12 for the 2025-26 school year. This tuition-free, full-time online school offers Wisconsin students a safe, engaging environment where they can learn in the way that works best for their needs. The open application period for the upcoming school year officially began on February 3 and closes Friday, April 30, 2025 at 4 p.m. Central Time. Families who wish to enroll outside their local school district can complete an Open Enrollment Application via the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The 2025-26 academic year will mark the school's second year of its successful College and Early Career Readiness program for middle and high school students. Building on last year's foundation, this refined offering integrates traditional academic subjects with industry-leading, career-focused options like IT, business, health sciences and marketing. This program equips students with durable skills like leadership, critical thinking and teamwork. Students can participate in career exploration and industry networking opportunities to build confidence, make connections and find direction to prepare for their future.
"I've seen firsthand how online learning can transform education for families," said Michelle Mueller, Wisconsin Connections Academy's School Leader. "Our dedicated teachers, many who have been with us for years, create a supportive and personalized environment that empowers every student to reach their potential. It's a privilege to continue serving Wisconsin students and families."
Wisconsin Connections Academy provides a high-quality education personalized to meet each student's individual needs. Using accessible technology, the school connects parents, teachers, and students from home or anywhere there is internet connection. Students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences and have fun learning with their peers through online classroom sessions. Students can also join clubs, field trips, events and other activities throughout the year.
"Online schools provide high-quality education. It is personalized, and I can meet with students individually to meet their needs. I love working with kids from all over the state," said Jennifer Johnston, a Middle School Language Arts teacher at Wisconsin Connections Academy who has been with the school since 2015. "Online students are just as 'present' in virtual discussions. I have found they are just as ambitious and well directed in their coursework, and they are every bit as hungry for knowledge," she added.
Virtual school is a great fit for a variety of students and each student is unique. Wisconsin Connections Academy students are diverse and come from all different backgrounds and educational histories. Some students are academically advanced and struggle in a traditional school setting, while others prefer to learn at their own pace. Other students may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, while some are athletes or performers who require a flexible learning schedule.
The 2025-26 open enrollment application period is open from February 3 through April 30, 2025 for students in grades 4K-12. Families interested in learning more about virtual school are encouraged to attend an upcoming online information session to see if Wisconsin Connections Academy is the right fit for their students. Families wishing to enroll outside their local school district need to complete an Open Enrollment Application via the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. For more information about Wisconsin Connections Academy, please visit http://www.WisconsinConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.
Wisconsin Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for 4K–12 public students across the state. Wisconsin Connections Academy offers a uniquely engaging, high-quality education experience through a safe, social learning environment that helps students learn how they learn best. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools and community experiences empower students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit http://www.WisconsinConnectionsAcademy.com.
