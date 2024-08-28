Wisconsin Court Dismisses All Claims By Fiskars Against Woodland Tools in Federal Lawsuit

"We are thrilled with the court's decision to dismiss the unfounded claims against Woodland Tools," said Mike Kollman, President and Co-Founder of Woodland Tools. Post this

The upheld counterclaims center on Woodland's assertions against Fiskars for false advertising,

based on Fiskars's statements about the cutting power of the brand's tools, and some of its statements that certain products were designed in the United States. Woodland Tools is seeking damages, and these claims are set to be heard in trial in the coming months by the Western District of Wisconsin.

The Fiskars lawsuit, filed on 09/21/2022, included allegations of patent infringement and violation of employee contracts. The ruling, delivered on August 26, 2024, dismisses all of Fiskars' claims.

"We have long maintained that the allegations against Woodland Tools were baseless, and our team cooperated fully with the legal process to ensure a thorough examination of the facts," said Keegan Nesvacil, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder of Woodland Tools. "Our team would like to thank our dedicated legal team at DeWitt LLP, partners, and loyal customers for their continued support throughout this process."

About Woodland Tools Co.

Woodland Tools Co. produces innovative garden pruning tools that are the perfect choice for maintaining and shaping plants. With a unique approach to innovation, Woodland Tools Co. blends a lifetime of practical know how with modern insights and manufacturing techniques, to create products that are efficient, versatile, and tough. Manufactured to the highest possible standards of quality and safety using the very finest quality materials, every Woodland Tool is designed right here in the US and Guaranteed Forever to work as long as you do. For more information, visit WoodlandTools.com.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN, OPINION and ORDER, 22-cv-540-jdp, August 26, 2024

SOURCE Woodland Tools Co.