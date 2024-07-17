Wisconsin Technical Colleges System Selects Collegis Education as a Provider for Academic Program Portfolio Review

Collegis will leverage industry expertise and data to help Badger State technical colleges position programs to prepare students for careers in growing and emerging industries

OAK BROOK, Ill. and MADISON, Wis., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegis Education announced today that it is approved by the Wisconsin Technical Colleges Purchasing Consortium (WTC-PC) as a provider for Academic Program Portfolio Reviews within its 16 technical colleges. Collegis will collaborate with colleges in the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) to provide expertise in market research, program optimization, and the assessment of how well the programs in their portfolios prepare students to thrive in the face of a rapidly changing workplace.

"AT WTC-PC, we are committed to helping Wisconsin technical colleges provide students with affordable, relevant, rigorous, hands-on education that leads directly to employment. To do this, it is critical that schools review and reposition their current programs on an ongoing basis as well as identify and develop new offerings," said Tom Pellizzi, Director, WTC Purchasing Consortium. "By partnering with industry experts, such as Collegis Education, technical colleges throughout the state are being offered value-added resources for ensuring their programs are positioned to meet the needs of both students and the Wisconsin economy."

According to the Association for Career and Technical Education, Wisconsin is experiencing a skills gap for jobs that require more than a high school education — but less than a four-year degree — in industries such as aerospace manufacturing, bio health, energy, power and controls, and water technology. With deep knowledge of leveraging data to optimize programs, the Collegis team of higher ed industry experts will help Wisconsin technical colleges determine if they are preparing students to fill these gaps and support the state's workforce needs. These evaluations will identify opportunities for program enhancements and the creation of new programs designed to meet workforce demands in evolving and emerging industries. Collegis's services will be provided to WTCS members at a negotiated group rate.

"Colleges within the WTCS play a critical role in the communities they serve by providing all students — from recent high school graduates to lifelong learners — with the preparation needed to thrive in today's dynamic, high-demand careers," said Kim Fahey, President and CEO, Collegis Education. "We look forward to collaborating with Wisconsin technical colleges as they take steps to ensure their program portfolios are preparing students to meet current and future workforce needs."

About Collegis Education

Collegis Education is higher ed's innovation enabler, empowering schools with a better vision of how they fit into learners' lives and what's possible when they do. With more than 10 years' experience as industry pioneers, we've proven how leveraging data, tech, and talent can transform everything from student experiences to business processes. As higher ed evolves, you'll need a thought partner and tactical pro, not a pre-packaged product or platform. Our strategic services allow institutions to leapfrog from wondering to doing, implement long-term growth plans, and build in-house capabilities to thrive in a complex market. Learn more at CollegisEducation.com.

About Wisconsin Technical College System

The Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) offers more than 500 programs awarding two-year associate degrees, one- and two-year technical diplomas, short-term technical diplomas and certificates, and classroom-related education for many Wisconsin apprenticeships. WTCS is the major provider of customized instruction and technical assistance for Wisconsin employers. With nearly 280,000 people enrolling in a technical college each year, it is the largest higher education system in the state.

Media Contact

Lisa Wolfe, L. Wolfe Communications for Collegis Education, 1 3129538085, [email protected], www.collegiseducation.com

SOURCE L. Wolfe Communications for Collegis Education