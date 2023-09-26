Wisconsin Wastewater Plant Specifies PENETRON ADMIX to Protect Concrete from Sulfates and Corrosion

We recommended PENETRON ADMIX SB for its ease of dosage, as well as the company's customer service, technical expertise, and competitive pricing. Tweet this

The extensive list of upgrades and new construction for the Town of Sullivan Sanitary District No. 1 WWTP included renovation of the existing pump station and administration building; new construction included a new process control building (housing the influent screening and sampling areas, the return activated sludge (RAS) pumps, chemical feed, and electrical and water system components), a new oxidation ditch, two new covered circular clarifiers with UV disinfection and effluent flow metering, renovation of the existing final clarifier into an aerated sludge holding tank, a new sludge storage tank, and a new well.

Upgrade to Meet New Regulations

"The Sanitary District site can accommodate a larger regional facility and now meets the new phosphorus limits," explains Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group. "Space for future expansion and improvements is also guaranteed."

During the planning phase of the project, C.D. Smith Construction, the general contractor, outlined the need for a durable waterproofing solution for the new concrete elements exposed to the aggressive wastewater environment. Dodge Concrete, the ready-mix concrete supplier, recommended PENETRON ADMIX SB, which was approved by Town & Country Engineering, the project's engineering firm.

Protected Against Sulfate Attack and Corrosion

PENETRON ADMIX SB was added to waterproof and protect the oxidation ditch, the influent screening structure, clarifiers, holding tanks, and sludge storage tanks. The treated concrete elements are now waterproof (i.e., reduced permeability) and protected against sulfate attack and corrosion.

The active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX SB react with water to form insoluble crystals, which fill in cracks, pores, and voids in the concrete – becoming an integral part of the concrete matrix. This prevents liquids (and harmful chemicals) to penetrate the concrete, which mitigates corrosion and sulfate-related deterioration, prolonging the overall service life of the concrete.

"We recommended PENETRON ADMIX SB for its ease of dosage, as well as the company's customer service, technical expertise, and competitive pricing," adds Steve Lulich, Vice President & Co-Owner, Dodge Concrete.

