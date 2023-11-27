Wisdo Health Study: Digital Peer Support Platform Reduces Loneliness, Depression, and Anxiety Rates among Vulnerable Populations

"The improvements in loneliness, depression, and anxiety among those receiving peer support demonstrate the powerful role of human connection in improving mental health." Post this

Conducted in 2022, the current study included 815 participants aged 18-70 living in Colorado. The average age was 38, with 38% female, 54% White, 16% Hispanic, 6% Black, and a total of 56% categorized as having a high social vulnerability score as defined by the CDC.

Participants were enrolled in the Wisdo platform where, based on a proprietary self-mapping process, they were matched with trained peers based on shared lived experience, had access to group coaching to build resilience and social health, and the ability to earn a Helper badge and offer support to specific members who can benefit from their unique experience.

Key results include:

Statistically significant improvements (p<.001) in all clinical outcomes, including loneliness (15%), depression (50%), anxiety (29%), and quality of life / unhealthy days (13%).

4.5x industry average retention rates, with 86% of participants still engaged at 90 days.

More than 88% of participants reported that they would recommend Wisdo to others.

Unhealthy days reported by members decreased by more than three days per month, based on the Centers for Disease Control's "Health Days Measures." This equates to an estimated $615 in savings per participant per year driven solely by peer support.

View study at: https://formative.jmir.org/2023/1/e48864

"Given the increasing prevalence of loneliness and social isolation, especially among vulnerable populations, the need has never been greater for scalable solutions," said Dena Bravata, MD, MS, one of the study authors. "The improvements in loneliness, depression, and anxiety among those receiving peer support demonstrate the powerful role of human connection in improving mental health."

About Wisdo

Wisdo Health is an online peer support community and social health platform designed to address the harmful consequences of loneliness, social isolation, on health outcomes, engagement rates, and costs. Wisdo uses a data-driven model to map users' life challenges, goals, and obstacles to health, then proactively connects them with helpful peers who have been in their shoes. Through Wisdo, members enjoy emotional support, weekly group coaching to build social skills, and referrals to clinical and SDOH solutions offered by their employer and health plan. To date, over 500,000 adults have joined Wisdo. Learn more at http://www.wisdo.com

Media Contact

Melissa Hildebrand, Wisdo Health, 1 256-4028056, [email protected], www.wisdo.com

SOURCE Wisdo Health