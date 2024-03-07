Wisdom And Advice Are Shared By A Multitude Of Counselors

Xulon Press presents a collection of clear guidance.
AUGUSTA, Ga., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Austra L. Galloway shares wisdom from a large group of people in Seasoning For The World: Second Edition ($14.49, paperback, 9781662883309; $6.99, e-book, 9781662883316).
One of Galloway's favorite experiences is looking into someone's eyes while they share a testimony of an answered prayer. In this book, he gets to recount some of the stories he has been told and share some of the advice he has gleaned from people of all ages and backgrounds, so that others can build a basic foundation of life spiritually lived.
"Everyone should get some spiritual experience and growth reading this book and hereafter," said Galloway.
Bro. Austra L. Galloway was born in Metcalfe, Mississippi. He attended the University of Maryland, graduated from SGM academy, and served twenty-nine years plus in the U.S. Army.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Seasoning For The World is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
