Wisdom for Wannabes Celebrates YouTube Silver Creator Award After Surpassing 100,000 Subscribers and 1.5 Million Views

"The YouTube Silver Creator Award isn't just a recognition of 100,000 subscribers. It's a celebration of every conversation, every lesson, and every person who helped build this community," said Jackie Morreale. Post this

"The YouTube Silver Creator Award isn't just a recognition of 100,000 subscribers. It's a celebration of every conversation, every lesson, and every person who helped build this community," said Morreale.

During its first year, Wisdom for Wannabes published more than 60 episodes, including 35 long-form interviews with entrepreneurs, athletes, authors, artists, business leaders, psychologists, educators, and creatives, alongside 25 solo reflections, travel journals, and voice-note-style episodes in which Morreale explores lessons from everyday life, leadership, family, creativity, and personal growth.

Wisdom for Wannabes blends guest conversations with reflective storytelling, offering audiences both external perspectives and internal reflection on what it means to grow, create, and navigate life's challenges. Over time, these conversations have formed a growing community centered on the belief that wisdom is something discovered through curiosity and shared experience.

The milestone was marked with a special Silver Creator Award unboxing celebration surrounded by family and friends, recognizing not only a YouTube achievement but also the community that has formed around Wisdom for Wannabes since its launch.

"The more people I interview, the more I realize wisdom isn't about having all the answers; it's about staying curious and being willing to ask questions," said Morreale. "When I started Wisdom for Wannabes, my goal was to become a better listener and to share conversations that might help someone else. Receiving the Silver Creator Award is a meaningful milestone, but the real reward has been the relationships built with guests and the community that has grown around it. I'm incredibly grateful to viewers around the world who have watched, shared, commented, and become part of this journey. They've reminded me that the world is much smaller, and more connected, than we realize."

The YouTube Silver Creator Award recognizes creators who reach 100,000 subscribers while meeting YouTube's eligibility standards for original content and good standing.

While the award marks a significant milestone, Morreale credits the platform's growth to the generosity of guests who shared their stories and to viewers around the world who embraced those conversations. She views the recognition as encouragement to continue creating meaningful conversations that inspire curiosity, creativity, and lifelong learning.

Based in Palm Beach County, Florida, Morreale produces Wisdom for Wannabes from her South Florida studio, welcoming guests from across the United States and internationally, including Austria and Brazil, for conversations about business, beauty, and betterment.

In addition to hosting Wisdom for Wannabes, Morreale is the author and illustrator of the Princess Tessa & Luc the Duke children's book series and the creator of the Voices in Wonder series. Her latest book release, Yin-Yang the Brave: A Puppy's Tale of Finding Home, published in May 2026, explores courage, belonging, kindness, and finding one's voice through the adventures of a puppy inspired by her family's real-life Bichonpoo, Lily.

As Wisdom for Wannabes enters its second year, Morreale plans to continue expanding the platform through new interviews, reflective voice notes, creative storytelling, and community engagement while remaining committed to the belief that wisdom is not reserved for experts; it is discovered through curiosity, conversation, and lived experience.

"What began as one conversation has grown into a community of lifelong learners. As Wisdom for Wannabes begins its second year, I'm excited to keep asking thoughtful questions, sharing meaningful stories, and discovering wise words in business, beauty, and betterment—together."

Wisdom for Wannabes is a multimedia storytelling platform created by Jackie Morreale that seeks wise words in business, beauty, and betterment. Additional information about the first anniversary of Wisdom for Wannabes, including featured interviews, milestones, and lessons learned, is available at: https://www.wisdomforwannabes.com/first-anniversary-100k-subscribers.html

The YouTube Silver Creator Award unboxing celebration and award information are available at: https://www.wisdomforwannabes.com/youtube-silver-creator-award.html

Media Contact

Jackie Morreale, Wisdom for Wannabes, 1 2122031252, [email protected], https://wisdomforwannabes.com

SOURCE Wisdom for Wannabes