WISE Digital Partners Clinches Spot on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WISE Digital Partners is thrilled to announce its ranking in Inc.'s prestigious 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The agency, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in May, secured the 1,876th position overall; 34th in Southern California; 182nd in Advertising & Marketing; and 286th in California.

"When we launched our agency in 2019, we set ambitious goals for ourselves—even in the face of unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic," says Founder and CEO Patrick Dillon. "Five years later, we're not only still here but standing alongside some of the best brands in the country. This is a powerful testament to our extraordinary clients and team. I am truly honored."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly insurmountable hiring challenges. Despite facing similar challenges, WISE recently reported an astounding 491% revenue growth in only four years (from 2019 to 2023) with an average annual revenue growth rate of 56% over that period.

When asked, Dillon said "this incredible growth is a direct reflection of the growth we've brought our partners. In an analysis we did earlier this year, we've found that we've helped our clients grow their businesses an average of 38% per year. We've helped a large percentage of our clients double their businesses year over year, and we had one client whose business grew 833% in the three years they've been with us, and they're now a healthy 8-figure business."

This outstanding track record of success has earned the agency numerous accolades, including two dozen industry and client awards for web design, Search and Social advertising management, and SEO from notable publications such as Web Excellence, Expertise.com, Design Rush, and the Champion and Global Leader Awards for digital marketing services from Clutch—the leading global B2B service provider marketplace.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About WISE Digital Partners

California-based WISE Digital Partners is an award-winning digital marketing agency that helps companies across the U.S. and Canada accelerate their growth. We partner with our clients to develop strategies tailored to their business, industry and the goals they want to achieve as they scale up. The tools in our arsenal include Search Engine Optimization, Web Design + Development, Paid Media, Content Marketing, Brand Identity, and more. At WISE, we have an unwavering commitment to helping our clients make sense of digital marketing, drive results, and ultimately help them soar.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media.

Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

