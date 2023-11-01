Wise F&I Welcomes Industry Experienced Jay Sharpnack as Chief Revenue Officer

Matt Croak, President and CEO of Wise F&I, commented, "Jay embodies the same values that define the Wise F&I culture and makes him the perfect match to join our team as the Chief Revenue Officer." Post this

Throughout his career, Jay's contributions have been nothing short of remarkable. He has successfully navigated roles in sales, development, leadership of sales teams, oversight of marketing teams, active participation in corporate strategic direction, and held positions in executive leadership. His ability to drive growth and innovation has left an impressive mark on the companies he's been a part of.

Matt Croak, President and CEO of Wise F&I, commented on Jay's appointment, saying, "Jay's industry experience and profound knowledge throughout the decades is complemented by his dedication to meeting client's needs. Jay embodies the same values that define the Wise F&I culture and makes him the perfect match to join our team as the Chief Revenue Officer" Matt Croak continued, "With the extensive product development and program improvements we've implemented in recent years, we find ourselves better positioned than ever for this remarkable phase of growth."

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Jay Sharpnack will play a pivotal role in guiding Wise F&I toward new heights, leveraging his extensive knowledge and experience in the F&I sector to further strengthen the company's already powerful market presence and revenue growth.

Wise F&I is excited to welcome Jay Sharpnack to the team and looks forward to the exceptional contributions he will make in steering the company's continued success.

About Wise F&I

Wise F&I has a long history of success in the automotive finance and insurance space, initially specializing in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) then expanding over the years to now include a full array of F&I products, including: Appearance Care Service Contracts, Theft Deterrent Systems, Vehicle Service Contracts, Key Replacement and other ancillary products. Wise F&I branded products are marketed through independent agents to automotive dealers. Additionally, Wise F&I supports private label programs and strategic partnerships with automotive lenders and finance companies on both a national and regional basis. All products are fully compliant and underwritten by an A- rated (or better) insurance carrier. With over 30 years in the industry, Wise F&I's experience allows the delivery of complete contract origination solutions supported by efficient and accurate claims and cancellation processing. With a focus on building partnerships, and a priority on customer service, Wise F&I is the F&I provider of choice. *Availability of specific coverage benefits varies by state and the particular contract form. Benefit limitations and exclusions apply. Please review the TIREWise Plus contract for all terms, conditions, limitations and exclusions.

