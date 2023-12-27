Wise F&I Welcomes Mike Kenton as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships

Wise F&I, a leading provider of finance and insurance (F&I) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Kenton as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships. Mike brings over 17 years of experience at the intersection of automotive retail and insurance, making him a dynamic addition to the Wise F&I team.

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wise F&I, a leading provider of finance and insurance (F&I) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Kenton as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships. Mike brings over 17 years of experience at the intersection of automotive retail and insurance, making him a dynamic addition to the Wise F&I team.