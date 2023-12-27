Wise F&I Welcomes Mike Kenton as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships

Wise F&I, a leading provider of finance and insurance (F&I) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Kenton as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships. Mike brings over 17 years of experience at the intersection of automotive retail and insurance, making him a dynamic addition to the Wise F&I team.
ST. LOUIS, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wise F&I, a leading provider of finance and insurance (F&I) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Kenton as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships. Mike brings over 17 years of experience at the intersection of automotive retail and insurance, making him a dynamic addition to the Wise F&I team.
Mike's journey in the automotive industry began in 2006 when he started as an intern at Enterprise Holdings. Over the course of 13 years, he grew into senior leadership roles ultimately overseeing operating markets in the Northeast. In 2017, Mike joined an automotive P&C startup, DealerPolicy, as the Vice President of Sales, where he played a pivotal role in leading sales and business development efforts. His contributions continued as he eventually took on the role of Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, overseeing the company's digital partnerships, while expanding into real estate and other insurance channels.
Currently, at Wise F&I as the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Mike is dedicated to expanding national partnerships with Lenders, OEMs, and large dealer groups within various mobility markets, including auto, powersports, marine, recreational vehicles, and more.
When asked about his new role, Mike expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I'm most looking forward to building upon the amazing culture already in place at Wise F&I while working to expand the strategic partnership channel beyond automotive retail."
In addition to his professional accomplishments, community engagement is a vital part of Mike's life. He served as the Board Chair for the Boston YMCA, demonstrating his commitment to making a positive impact beyond the business realm.
Wise F&I is thrilled to welcome Mike Kenton to the team and looks forward to the strategic insights and expertise he will bring to the Strategic Partnerships department.
