Wisedocs Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

"We're proud to be part of the Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards program and stand alongside innovators helping insurers close some of the biggest gaps in today's claims ecosystem," said Jenna Earnshaw, Co-Founder at Wisedocs. Post this

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for participating insurtechs while connecting them with the Guidewire global customer community.

"We're delighted to welcome Wisedocs to the Insurtech Vanguards program," said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist at Guidewire. "By addressing one of the most complex areas of claims, medical and claims documentation, Wisedocs is helping insurers accelerate time to resolution while maintaining transparency, compliance, and trust. Their copilot approach to AI aligns perfectly with the Guidewire mission to power the next generation of connected, intelligent insurance solutions."

Wisedocs' platform uses advanced document intelligence to sort, deduplicate, summarize, and index claims files—from thousands of pages of medical records to legal reports—creating structured, defensible data that fuels faster decision-making. With over 100 million documents processed for insurers, third-party administrators, and legal teams, Wisedocs has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking to scale efficiently and responsibly in an AI-first future.

About Wisedocs:

Wisedocs is the AI-powered claims documentation platform purpose-built for insurance and medical record processing. Wisedocs empowers enterprise carriers, government agencies, legal defense teams, and medical experts to improve operational efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and enhance decision accuracy. Visit www.wisedocs.ai to learn more.

Media Contact

Meghan Booth, Wisedocs, 1 647 962 0370, [email protected], https://www.wisedocs.ai/

Twitter

SOURCE Wisedocs