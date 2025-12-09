Wisedocs Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

Wisedocs has been named to the Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards program, recognizing its leadership in AI-powered medical record review and claims documentation for the P&C insurance industry.
TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wisedocs, the AI-powered medical record review and claims documentation platform with expert human oversight, announced that the company has joined the Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards program, a curated community of insurtechs reshaping how property and casualty (P&C) insurers modernize, automate, and scale their operations.
"We're proud to be part of the Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards program and stand alongside innovators helping insurers close some of the biggest gaps in today's claims ecosystem," said Jenna Earnshaw, Co-Founder at Wisedocs. "The industry is facing a real scalability challenge: rising claim volumes, fewer experienced adjusters, and higher expectations for accuracy and speed. Wisedocs is built to meet that reality head-on. By combining AI with expert human oversight, we're giving claims teams the confidence and capacity to make their best decisions end-to-end — not just faster, but smarter and more defensible for every stakeholder involved."
Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for participating insurtechs while connecting them with the Guidewire global customer community.
"We're delighted to welcome Wisedocs to the Insurtech Vanguards program," said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist at Guidewire. "By addressing one of the most complex areas of claims, medical and claims documentation, Wisedocs is helping insurers accelerate time to resolution while maintaining transparency, compliance, and trust. Their copilot approach to AI aligns perfectly with the Guidewire mission to power the next generation of connected, intelligent insurance solutions."
Wisedocs' platform uses advanced document intelligence to sort, deduplicate, summarize, and index claims files—from thousands of pages of medical records to legal reports—creating structured, defensible data that fuels faster decision-making. With over 100 million documents processed for insurers, third-party administrators, and legal teams, Wisedocs has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking to scale efficiently and responsibly in an AI-first future.
About Wisedocs:
Wisedocs is the AI-powered claims documentation platform purpose-built for insurance and medical record processing. Wisedocs empowers enterprise carriers, government agencies, legal defense teams, and medical experts to improve operational efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and enhance decision accuracy. Visit www.wisedocs.ai to learn more.
