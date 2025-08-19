Wisedocs Survey Reveals 4x Boost in AI Trust with Expert Oversight

"This isn't just a data point, it's a mandate for a 'human-in-the-loop' approach. Claims leaders want speed and compliance. The answer is simple: pair AI efficiency with the trust of experts-in-the-loop." — Connor Atchison, CEO, Wisedocs Post this

"This is more than just a data point. It's a clear mandate for a 'human-in-the-loop' approach," said Connor Atchison, CEO of Wisedocs. "Claims leaders are asking how to move faster without breaking things and staying compliant with industry regulations. The answer is simple: combine the efficiency of AI with the trust of experts-in-the-loop — our model of embedding trained professionals to ensure accuracy and oversight."

Human-In-The-Loop is a Trust Multiplier

In the high-stakes world of claims and insurance, where decisions carry legal, financial, and reputational consequences, many professionals remain cautious about fully embracing AI—particularly when accuracy and defensibility are on the line. The report uncovered key insights from claims professionals, offering a clear view into their current experiences and future expectations around technology adoption in the claims documentation and management process.

When asked whether their claims process currently uses AI, 58% of respondents indicated they either do not or are unsure if they do. The top concerns limiting broader AI adoption included accuracy (54%), regulatory compliance (49%), and system integration (45%).

While trust in AI alone remains limited, the introduction of expert human oversight significantly shifts sentiment—respondents reported a 4x increase in trust when AI output was paired with expert human review. The report also explores where claims professionals are already seeing meaningful impact from AI, and where they believe it has the greatest potential to transform outcomes going forward. The report not only identifies a trust gap but also proposes a scalable framework to help claims professionals and insurers safely deploy AI tools by starting small, embedding human oversight, and building internal expertise.

A Strategic Resource for the Claims Industry

Developed as a resource for claims executives, innovation leaders, and insurance technology buyers, this report provides a grounded roadmap for overcoming the trust barriers that continue to shape the adoption of AI across the industry. As regulatory frameworks evolve and ethical governance around AI becomes increasingly prominent, the findings in this report are particularly timely. They shed light on how human-in-the-loop approaches are not just building trust—they're reshaping how claims organizations think about operational efficiency, defensibility, and long-term innovation. Whether your team is actively implementing AI or evaluating its role in your future strategy, this research provides timely insights to support informed, responsible decision-making in a complex and rapidly shifting landscape.

For those exploring trusted AI-driven solutions, Wisedocs' exclusive Buyer's Guide to AI-Powered Claims Documentation Platforms provides practical insights and actionable strategies informed by the recent survey findings. Designed for the same audience of claims leaders and innovation decision-makers, the guide helps organizations navigate the evaluation process, providing frameworks to assess technology partners, measure ROI, and avoid common pitfalls in selecting and implementing claims documentation platforms. Offering a clear, research-backed perspective on what matters most in a Claims Documentation Platform—auditability, scalability, expert oversight, and defensible outcomes, it is designed to support claims leaders and legal teams as they navigate evaluation and adoption decisions in an evolving regulatory and operational landscape.

About Wisedocs

Wisedocs is an AI-powered claims documentation platform purpose-built for insurance and medical record processing. Trained on over 100 million claim documents, the platform delivers structured, defensible outputs, from summaries to insights, all with expert human oversight. Wisedocs empowers enterprise carriers, government agencies, legal defense teams, and medical experts to improve operational efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and enhance decision accuracy.

Visit www.wisedocs.ai to learn more.

Media Contact

Joe Kevens, Wisedocs, 1 (226) 781-4594, [email protected], https://www.wisedocs.ai/

Amy Mingopoulos, Wisedocs, 1 (226) 781-4594, [email protected], https://www.wisedocs.ai/

SOURCE Wisedocs