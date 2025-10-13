Wisedocs Unveils Enterprise-Ready Claims Intelligence at ITC Vegas 2025

"Identifying trends across claims is one of the industry's biggest challenges," said Connor Atchison, CEO & Co-Founder of Wisedocs. "Cross-Case Insights was built to give enterprise organizations the ability to quickly identify patterns, spot risks earlier & drive more informed claims decisions." Post this

These innovations provide carriers with faster processing, greater accuracy, and actionable insights — supported by Wisedocs' human-in-the-loop system of medically trained professionals for trusted validation.

"Wisedocs has long been the most powerful medical record review platform on the market. We're excited to expand our offering and exceed the needs of the enterprise market to become the claims intelligence platform of choice," stated Connor Atchison, CEO & Co-Founder of Wisedocs

Modernizing Claims Architecture for Enterprise Scale

Carriers need infrastructure that can manage today's largest, most complex claim files without compromising speed or defensibility. With the Wisedocs Intelligence Engine optimized for up to 8x faster page processing, claims organizations benefit from turnaround times up to 80% faster than manual processes—while preserving accuracy, compliance, and the nuances of sensitive documents.

This leap in performance is powered by enterprise-scale infrastructure designed for massive datasets and high-volume workloads. With a state-of-the-art PDF viewer, Wisedocs can load and handle even the most complex claim files — reliably rendering tens of thousands of pages at once. Configurable views adapt layouts to team workflows, while advanced query capabilities allow users to surface key claim data in seconds.

"By modernizing our platform for enterprise scale, we're enabling the industry to meaningfully accelerate claims resolution," said Itay Mishan, CTO of Wisedocs. "This architecture not only unlocks faster insights today, but also lays the groundwork for rapid innovation — from AI-powered automation to configurable workflows tailored to our customers' evolving needs."

Trained on more than 100 million medical claims documents, Wisedocs' next-generation architecture empowers carriers to manage even the most document- and data-heavy claims with speed, scalability, and confidence. Built for enterprise-scale, the platform combines advanced querying and flexible workflows, setting a new standard for claims document intelligence.

Delivering Consistent and Configurable Case Reports

Wisedocs' Case Reports solves the long-standing challenge of manual document review in the claims and legal process. Instead of spending hours compiling claims data, claims professionals can automatically generate tailored snapshots aligned to their specific line of business and unique review requirements.

Built from a library of expert-in-the-loop machine learning models developed by medical and legal subject matter experts, Case Reports provide a flexible foundation of standard templates that can be configured for dozens of use cases. This provides carriers with consistent reporting templates and scalable options that adapt to the needs of each case.

Designed for a wide range of claim types, Case Reports can be tailored to specific scenarios. For example, carriers handling workers' compensation or demand packages can use the reports to streamline return-to-work evaluations or accelerate settlement preparation. Each report includes configurable sections, rich-text formatting, and expert-in-the-loop validation — helping teams create consistent, audit-ready outputs while significantly reducing review time.

Case Reports also draw directly from Wisedocs' human-verified medical chronologies and AI medical summaries, ensuring all key medical information is accurately captured and included as needed. Reports can be reviewed in-platform or automatically delivered via email with case downloads, fitting directly into existing workflows to drive efficiency across teams.

Elevating Claims from Single-Case Accuracy to Portfolio-Level Intelligence with Cross-Case Insights

Historically, claim data has been buried in unstructured files, forcing teams to review cases one at a time and leaving broader patterns unseen. Cross-Case Insights changes that — for the first time, carriers gain visibility into the verified, tagged data extracted from their own claims, making it possible to analyze information across all cases simultaneously.

Through an intuitive dashboard, claims teams can filter by provider, facility, status, or date. They can also run free-text queries and export results for reporting and modeling. This enables the evaluation of provider behavior, tracking of treatment patterns, and identification of common diagnoses across the entire portfolio — uncovering insights previously hidden in unstructured records.

Wisedocs customers now have direct access to millions of human-verified data points that were previously locked inside unstructured documents with limited downstream use. Structured and searchable, this dataset brings claims information to life, enabling decision-making at an enterprise scale.

"We continue to hear from carriers and legal defense partners that identifying trends across claims is one of the industry's biggest challenges," said Connor Atchison, CEO & Co-Founder of Wisedocs. "Working closely with our customers, we've built Cross-Case Insights in direct response to that need, giving enterprise organizations the ability to quickly identify patterns, spot risks earlier, and drive more informed claims decisions."

The dashboard also supports saved views and advanced search by criteria such as ICD codes, claimant demographics, date of incident, and more, making it easy to organize and sort claims data across the portfolio. Cross-Case Insights also connects cross-claim data back to the individual case dashboard, helping reviewers see relevant context and spot anomalies without additional manual work.

By surfacing patterns and inconsistencies early, Cross-Case Insights strengthens audit readiness, supports training, and allows organizations to shift from reactive claim handling to proactive decision-making — improving efficiency and safeguarding financial outcomes.

The Next Chapter in Claims Document Intelligence

With these launches, Wisedocs is setting a new benchmark for speed, scalability, and trust in claims document intelligence. By pairing advanced AI, trained on more than 100 million medical claims documents, with expert oversight from medically trained professionals, Wisedocs delivers defensible, compliant, and audit-ready outputs at enterprise scale. Its SOC 2 Type II validation underscores a commitment to greater accessibility, scalability and security, in tandem with HIPAA, PHIPA, and PIPEDA compliance across jurisdictions.

Looking ahead, Wisedocs will expand Cross-Case Insights and introduce advanced document-sharing capabilities in early 2026. At ITC Vegas 2025, the team will demonstrate firsthand how Case Reports and Cross-Case Insights cut review cycles, provide consistent reporting, and enable trusted decision-making — all powered by Wisedocs' next-generation architecture. Wisedocs continues to shape the future of claims intelligence — empowering carriers to turn unstructured data into defensible decisions at scale.

About Wisedocs

Wisedocs is an AI-powered claims documentation platform purpose-built for insurance and medical record processing. Trained on over 100 million documents, the platform delivers structured, defensible outputs, from summaries to insights, all with expert human oversight. The company closed an oversubscribed $12.7 million Series A round, followed by $4.5 million in growth financing from CIBC Innovation Banking to accelerate expansion and product innovation. To support this momentum, Wisedocs nearly doubled its team in 2025 and expanded with a new office in Washington, D.C. Wisedocs empowers enterprise carriers, government agencies, legal defense teams, and medical experts to improve operational efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and enhance decision accuracy. Visit www.wisedocs.ai to learn more.

