WiseStamp Continues Expansion, Strengthening Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Motty demonstrated exceptional leadership as Head of Finance, Product Manager, and CS and Support team manager over the past six years before his promotion as COO. His deep understanding of WiseStamp, and the different aspects of the company's strategic direction, will help shape WiseStamp's trajectory in the larger management platform space.

"I have a unique opportunity, coming into this role already with an in-depth understanding of the company, and having worked alongside WiseStamp's CEO and executive team," shares Motty.

He continues, "This will help us become better prepared for the future challenges. I managed the WiseStamp for Teams product in the past and I know what is needed to turn us into the best solution: stronger infrastructure, greater flexibility and maximum security."

On the security front, WiseStamp also announces that it has opened a Compliance & Security department as part of the R&D team, led by new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Yuval Yelin. Yuval brings over 20 years of experience in information security management across public and government sectors. He shares, "WiseStamp wishes to take its risk assessment, security architecture, and incident response to new levels. This will further fortify the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data protection and cybersecurity."

For Chief Financial Office (CFO), WiseStamp appoints Atar Lev-Ari Shalom, who brings over 15 years of experience in financial management within SaaS companies. Her proven track record in financial planning, budgeting, and M&A activities will play a vital role in driving WiseStamp's financial strategy and growth initiatives.

Atar says, "I'm especially honored to take on this role during this exciting phase of growth and evolution. We now operate with an additional U.S.-based entity, and we're already seeing the benefits of this move in light of the latest additions to our impressive client-base."

WiseStamp's strategic spinoff and expansion enables the company to engage Enterprise-level clientele and broaden its technological offerings. While it seeks to dominate the email signature management market, its team has new technologies under way that will meet growing needs around business management. More updates on this will be released in the coming months.

WiseStamp is a pioneer in email signature management, offering a secure and easy-to-use platform that helps businesses of all sizes create professional and branded email signatures. With its focus on advanced features and enterprise-grade security, WiseStamp is empowering over 1M clients worldwide to make a lasting impression with every email.

