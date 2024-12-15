WiseStamp Launches PartnerUp: Its New, Lucrative Partnership Program

"Our new program is all about empowering partners around the world by adding more value to their portfolio. Every company needs an email signature, and our partners can now meet this important need for their clients," Lev Elman, WiseStamp Partnerships Manager Post this

"Our new program is all about empowering partners around the world by adding more value to their portfolio. Every company needs an email signature, and our partners can now meet this important need for their clients," said Elman.

PartnerUp is based on four pillars:

Supported onboarding: A streamlined process with dedicated resources ensuring quick partner activation.

Transparent earnings: Clear revenue structure with real-time reporting tools.

Direct communication: Open channels with immediate access to support and management teams.

Market-leading compensation: Most attractive partnership terms in the email signature industry.

The program is best suited for two types of partners:

IT providers join the Reseller program so that they can add WiseStamp to their offer portfolio and implement company-wide signatures for their clients and manage them from a single dashboard. This meets a crucial need for companies of all sizes and markets.

Marketing agencies are directed to the Referral program, which allows them to offer an easy solution for a critical branding need, mostly as part of a rebranding process, while earning recurring commissions.

With exclusive access to an intuitive client management software, PartnerUp members can ensure the successful signature adoption of their clients. Partners also receive a dedicated success manager for personalized guidance, as well as 24/7 technical support and a comprehensive online Help Center.

One PartnerUp member is Addmark, an inbound marketing agency based in the Netherlands that specializes in data, HubSpot, and using CRMs combined with marketing, sales, and service. Addmark's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Carel Schrier, shares: "It's easy. It's manageable. And yeah, as I said, you can track your clicks, you can get your brand guidelines up and running."

Regarding the level of support he receives as a member, Schrier had this to add: "I know that the guys and girls from WiseStamp are there when we need it. And that's fast and reliable. It's one of the few solutions that I'm really fond of using."

IT providers interested in the PartnerUp Reseller program, or Marketing agencies considering the Referral program, are encouraged to visit the PartnerUp page, and schedule a demo to learn more by visiting: https://www.wisestamp.com/partners/.

WiseStamp's partnership program showcases the company's increased growth as it prepares for more big news regarding product and company updates in the near future. All of this is driven by a single mission to empower businesses of all sizes to make every interaction count.

