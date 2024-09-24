WiseStamp Successfully Completes a SOC 2 Type2 Audit & Achieves HIPAA Compliance, A Major Milestone in Enterprise Security

"Achieving HIPAA and SOC II compliance is a testament to our relentless focus on data security and operational excellence," said Yuval Yelin, Chief Information Security Officer at WiseStamp. "These certifications validate our efforts to provide enterprise-level security." Post this

"Achieving HIPAA and SOC II compliance is a testament to our relentless focus on data security and operational excellence," said Yuval Yelin, Chief Information Security Officer at WiseStamp. "These certifications validate our efforts to provide enterprise-level security, ensuring our clients can trust us with their most sensitive information."

The journey to compliance involved rigorous assessments and audits by independent third-party experts, verifying WiseStamp's adherence to stringent security controls, policies, and procedures. This milestone not only enhances WiseStamp's reputation as a trusted partner in the enterprise sector but also sets a new benchmark for security and compliance within the email signature management industry.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to meet and exceed the compliance requirements," added Alon Leibovich, VP of R&D (Research and Development) at WiseStamp. "This achievement reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and our dedication to providing a secure, reliable platform for our enterprise customers."

This is just one of WiseStamp's achievements since its spinoff from vcita in January 2024 that further solidifies its position as a leader in email signature management solutions for larger brands. Some top-tier companies that have started using WiseStamp in the last year include

WiseStamp's compliance with SOC II and HIPAA solidifies its position as a leader in secure email signature management solutions, capable of supporting the complex needs of large organizations and enterprises. The company looks forward to leveraging these certifications to enhance its offerings further and build stronger, more secure relationships with its customers.

WiseStamp is a pioneer in email signature management, offering a secure and easy-to-use platform that helps businesses of all sizes create professional and branded email signatures. With its focus on advanced features and enterprise-grade security, WiseStamp is empowering over 1M clients worldwide to make a lasting impression with every email.

