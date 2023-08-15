Wish Farms Announces Consumer Giveaway and Charity Donation: "Pick-A-Berry, Pick-A-Cause"

"Our hope for this campaign is to share our passion for giving back with our audience. We are able to bring awareness to great causes and spread the "feel good" message that reflects our company's values." Tweet this

Celebrate Birthdays has a mission to ensure that every child, regardless of personal or financial circumstances, has the opportunity to celebrate their birthday and receive a present. Since its founding in 2019, it has provided birthdays for over 2,000 children in the Tampa Bay Area.

Everyday Blessings is an organization that provides a home for foster children while they await permanent placement. With a focus keeping siblings together, they accept children of all ages and all economic backgrounds that have been removed from their previous homes due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.

Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA), has been serving migrant farm workers and rural, low-income communities since 1965. Today, they serve nearly 6,500+ children in more than 66 centers throughout Florida. RCMA also offers programs for parents, so they can improve their English and finish their schooling.

Upon entry at WishFarms.com, each participant will be asked to pick their favorite cause out of the three. In recognition for their engagement, consumers are entered to win five cash prizes totaling $2,000. Donations to the three organizations will be based on the percentage of votes by entrants.

In its first year, the campaign achieved 644,000 impressions and over 200,000 entries.

"Last year, the engagement surpassed our expectations, so we are excited to build off that momentum," said Director of Marketing, Amber Maloney. "Our hope for this campaign is to share our passion for giving back with our audience. We are able to bring awareness to great causes and spread the "feel good" message that reflects our company's values."

About Wish Farms:

Feel Good. Eat Berries. Make A Difference.

It isn't just a catchy phrase, giving back is engrained in the company culture. Through the Wish Farms Family Foundation, a portion of profits are dedicated to their three pillars of giving: Food Insecurity, Youth Education and Community. With a defined mission, they hope to make the world a better place.

Founded in 1922, Wish Farms is a fourth-generation, family operated company. As a year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and now Pink-A-Boo Pineberries®, it grows both conventional and organic varieties. Nationally recognized for innovation, Wish Farms utilizes patented traceability technology to ensure quality and safety by tying consumer feedback to specific information from each day's harvest.

Founded in 1922, Wish Farms is a fourth-generation, family operated company. As a year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and now Pink-A-Boo Pineberries®, it grows both conventional and organic varieties.

