WishGarden Herbs Promotes Anna Harshman to Vice President of Impact & Development

"Anna's roots in this company run deep," said Catherine Hunziker. "She brings a rare combination of institutional knowledge, heart and business acumen—and she's helped evolve our voice, culture, and operations without ever losing sight of who we are." Post this

Now, as VP of Impact & Development, Harshman will focus on expanding WishGarden's community and industry partnerships, supporting sustainable sourcing initiatives, and ensuring the company's values continue to guide its growth. Her new role also includes stewarding internal culture and aligning strategic market development with long-term mission and integrity.

"Anna's roots in this company run deep," said Catherine Hunziker. "She brings a rare combination of institutional knowledge, heart and business acumen—and she's helped evolve our voice, culture, and operations without ever losing sight of who we are."

Harshman's work has taken her across departments and continents. Over the last decade at WishGarden, she has led cross-functional teams, built educational initiatives, represented the brand at national industry events, and helped cultivate a values-driven workplace culture. Most recently, she oversaw the company's B Corp Certification, an exciting milestone in the company's more than 45-year commitment to nurture plants, support people and protect the planet.

"I've been lucky to wear a lot of hats here—from hand pouring formulas to shaping strategy," said Harshman. "This new role is about knitting it all together—honoring our legacy while building something resilient and future-ready."

WishGarden remains proudly independent, woman-owned, and family-operated. With nearly five decades of experience crafting liquid herbal remedies from organic and wild-harvested herbs, the company continues to champion people-powered health with a radically transparent and nature-forward approach.

Harshman's promotion marks a generational milestone—but for her, it also feels like a natural evolution. "This isn't just a job," she said. "It's a calling. And I'm honored to help write the next chapter of WishGarden's story."

About WishGarden Herbs

As America's #1 selling liquid herbal formulas supplement brand—woman-owned and family-run since 1979—WishGarden Herbs combines ancient herbal wisdom with modern science to create artisanal formulas that truly work. WishGarden's legendary herbal remedies harness the power of USDA organic and ethically wild-harvested herbs, tested for purity and potency, with zero fillers, preservatives, or hidden nasties. Just pure plant power that speaks your body's language. For nearly 50 years we've been crafting fast-acting and effective herbal remedies that empower people to take control of their health naturally and backed by our B Corp commitment to purity, potency, and sustainability.

As a Certified B Corporation™, WishGarden is revolutionizing healthcare while balancing purpose with profit. Join our movement. Own your health. Drink your herbs! Learn more on WishGardenHerbs.com and join their community @wishgardenherbs.

Media Contact

WishGarden Media, WishGarden Herbs, 1 3035161803, [email protected], https://www.wishgardenherbs.com

SOURCE WishGarden Herbs