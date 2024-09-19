WISI Announces Launch of Remote-PHY Nodes LR41 and LR45 in North America

WISI is proud to announce the launch of the Remote-PHY Nodes LR41 and LR45 in North America. These innovative products will be showcased at this year's SCTE TechExpo 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia at WISI's booth #331.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WISI is proud to announce the launch of the Remote-PHY Nodes LR41 and LR45 in North America. These innovative products will be showcased at this year's SCTE TechExpo 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia at WISI's booth #331.

The LR41 and LR45 Remote-PHY Nodes are designed to optimize RF performance, effortlessly linking existing HFC networks to the digital core network. With high-speed Ethernet connectivity of up to 10 Gbps, these nodes ensure unparalleled delivery of DOCSIS and broadcast services, making them an ideal choice for network operators looking to enhance their infrastructure.

Key features of the LR41 and LR45 nodes include:

High-speed 10-GbE interface - deliver optimal performance for DOCSIS and broadcast services

Superior RF performance - enhance signal quality and network reliability

DOCSIS 3.0 and 3.1 compliance - ensure compatibility for network operators

IEEE 1588 PTP synchronization - allow seamless coordination of downstream and upstream signals

Optional RF overlay - support existing broadcast services with ease

Lowest power consumption on the market - minimize operational costs while ensuring energy efficiency across deployments

The LR41 mini node features a single DS port and a single US port (1x1), with the ability to use local power, making it perfectly suited for MDU and hospitality locations. The LR45 node is equipped with one DS port and up to two US ports (1x1 or 1x2), making it ideal for deep fiber deployments with high-speed data and video.

The substantial downstream and upstream capacity supports DOCSIS 3.1 migration, and automated configuration simplifies management and mass deployment, making these nodes ideal for both innovative and consistent operations.

For more information or to discuss your project, please contact our sales team at [email protected].

About WISI

WISI employs 450 people worldwide at locations in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Canada and China. In addition, WISI works with more than 100 partners in all major international markets.

Nine decades ago, the high-tech company's successful path began as one of the world's pioneers in radio frequency and broadband technology. Today, new media are driving the rapidly increasing demand for broadband services. Modern broadband networks must be intelligent, powerful and scalable transport solutions. This is our business. As an innovator and technology integrator for key communications sectors, we are committed to innovation, now and in the future. For more information about WISI Communications, visit wisigroup.com

