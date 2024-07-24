WISI Collaborates with Innovative Systems to Enhance ABR Reception Solution

"Innovative Systems is proud to integrate our technology with WISI's ABR Receiver, offering a robust and cohesive solution for video delivery. This partnership enables operators to navigate the complexities of modern video distribution with greater ease and effectiveness." Post this

"WISI is dedicated to continuously updating our solutions to address the evolving needs of video operators," states Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product at WISI. "This collaboration is critical for operators that have deployed ABR solutions with Innovative Systems who also deliver video services to hospitality and edge locations."

"Innovative Systems is proud to integrate our technology with WISI's ABR Receiver, offering a robust and cohesive solution for video delivery," said Scott Sobolewski, Vice President of Sales at Innovative Systems. "This partnership enables operators to navigate the complexities of modern video distribution with greater ease and effectiveness."

The ABR Receiver, a new solution within the Inca IP Video Platform, bridges the gap between existing and emerging video technologies, replacing racks of headend equipment with a single, modular platform. The platform features VidiOS™, a user-friendly, web-based interface facilitating streamlined management and monitoring of every stream for efficient troubleshooting and analysis. Key features include inbound and outbound video thumbnails, stream capture and download, extensive statistical analysis, and rapid stream configuration.

