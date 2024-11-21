WISI Expands Inca IP Video Platform with Advanced ATSC 3.0 Transcoding Capabilities

WISI enhances its Inca IP Video Platform with ATSC 3.0 transcoding, enabling operators to deliver 4K HDR video and Dolby AC-4 audio while maintaining compatibility with existing networks.
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WISI, a global leader in telecommunication solutions, announces the latest enhancement to its Inca IP Video Platform with support for transcoding next-generation ATSC 3.0 content. This new capability enables operators to deliver cutting-edge 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) video and immersive Dolby AC-4 audio formats while ensuring compatibility with existing networks and devices.
ATSC 3.0 signals provide significantly enhanced picture and sound quality with HEVC HDR 10-bit streams delivering brighter highlights, deeper blacks, and more detailed mid-tones, creating an unparalleled viewing experience. Dolby AC-4 further enhances the experience with superior audio clarity and immersion. However, many networks and subscriber devices lack the capability to support these advanced formats, making content delivery a challenge.
The Inca IP Video Platform addresses this issue by enabling operators to transcode 4K HEVC HDR 10-bit streams into widely supported formats such as MPEG-4 or MPEG-2 in standard 1080, 720 or 480 resolutions. Dolby AC-4 audio streams can also be converted to more widely used codecs like Dolby AC-3, AAC, or MPEG-Audio, ensuring compatibility with existing set-top boxes, hospitality QAM networks, and CPE devices.
Using WISI's sophisticated, modular platform, operators can integrate ATSC 3.0 reception and transcoding into their workflows with minimal equipment. With optional ATSC 3.0 receiver and transcode modules, the Inca Platform allows for signal reception, bulk decryption and transcoding all within the same power-efficient 1RU chassis. This eliminates the need for costly infrastructure upgrades or customer-side equipment updates.
Key benefits include:
- Seamless Format Conversion: Transcode 4K HEVC HDR 10-bit to MPEG-4 or MPEG-2 HD/SD, and Dolby AC-4 to standardized audio codecs.
- Enhanced Flexibility: Deliver ATSC 3.0 content while maintaining compatibility with existing networks.
- Operational Efficiency: Reduce bandwidth demands and maintain subscriber services without disruption.
"Our enhanced Inca Platform is a game-changer for operators looking to embrace the benefits of ATSC 3.0 without overhauling their infrastructure," said Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product at WISI. "This solution empowers operators to deliver next-generation viewing experiences to subscriber networks while keeping costs and operational complexities low."
The enhanced Inca IP Video Platform is available now. For more information, visit https://wisigroup.com/us/explore-product-world/inca-ip-video-platform/.
