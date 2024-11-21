WISI Expands Inca IP Video Platform with Advanced ATSC 3.0 Transcoding Capabilities

"This solution empowers operators to deliver next-generation viewing experiences to subscriber networks while keeping costs and operational complexities low." Post this

The Inca IP Video Platform addresses this issue by enabling operators to transcode 4K HEVC HDR 10-bit streams into widely supported formats such as MPEG-4 or MPEG-2 in standard 1080, 720 or 480 resolutions. Dolby AC-4 audio streams can also be converted to more widely used codecs like Dolby AC-3, AAC, or MPEG-Audio, ensuring compatibility with existing set-top boxes, hospitality QAM networks, and CPE devices.

Using WISI's sophisticated, modular platform, operators can integrate ATSC 3.0 reception and transcoding into their workflows with minimal equipment. With optional ATSC 3.0 receiver and transcode modules, the Inca Platform allows for signal reception, bulk decryption and transcoding all within the same power-efficient 1RU chassis. This eliminates the need for costly infrastructure upgrades or customer-side equipment updates.

Key benefits include:

Seamless Format Conversion: Transcode 4K HEVC HDR 10-bit to MPEG-4 or MPEG-2 HD/SD, and Dolby AC-4 to standardized audio codecs.

HEVC HDR 10-bit to MPEG-4 or MPEG-2 HD/SD, and Dolby AC-4 to standardized audio codecs. Enhanced Flexibility: Deliver ATSC 3.0 content while maintaining compatibility with existing networks.

Operational Efficiency: Reduce bandwidth demands and maintain subscriber services without disruption.

"Our enhanced Inca Platform is a game-changer for operators looking to embrace the benefits of ATSC 3.0 without overhauling their infrastructure," said Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product at WISI. "This solution empowers operators to deliver next-generation viewing experiences to subscriber networks while keeping costs and operational complexities low."

The enhanced Inca IP Video Platform is available now. For more information, visit https://wisigroup.com/us/explore-product-world/inca-ip-video-platform/.

About WISI

WISI employs 450 people worldwide at locations in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Canada and China. In addition, WISI works with more than 100 partners in all major international markets.

Nine decades ago, the high-tech company's successful path began as one of the world's pioneers in radio frequency and broadband technology. Today, new media are driving the rapidly increasing demand for broadband services. Modern broadband networks must be intelligent, powerful and scalable transport solutions. This is our business. As an innovator and technology integrator for key communications sectors, we are committed to innovation, now and in the future. For more information about WISI Communications, visit wisigroup.com

Media Contact

