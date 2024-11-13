WISI Expands Inca IP Video Platform with Enhanced ATSC 3.0 Capabilities to Receive, Process, and Transcode A3SA-protected NEXTGEN TV Content

"As broadcasters continue to evolve to ATSC 3.0, WISI's solution empowers operators to stay ahead of the curve, ensuring they are fully equipped to deliver top-tier video services to their subscribers." Post this

With ATSC 3.0 broadcasts now reaching 76% of U.S. TV households, the migration to this advanced standard is not just on the horizon—it's already underway. Video operators must be equipped to integrate new ATSC 3.0 signals into their TV service for residential and business subscribers. With the Inca IP Video Platform, multichannel video operators can instantly adopt ATSC 3.0 or continue using ATSC 1.0 in the short term with the intent to transition in the future. The Inca solution provides a smooth path for upgrading from the ATSC 1.0 standard to ATSC 3.0 signals without the need for additional hardware. This ensures operators are prepared to pivot as the market evolves.

"As broadcasters continue to evolve to ATSC 3.0, WISI's solution empowers operators to stay ahead of the curve, ensuring they are fully equipped to deliver top-tier video services to their subscribers," said Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product at WISI. "Our latest update includes robust support for ingestion, processing, transcoding, and forwarding of A3SA-protected streams, crucial for delivering these new ultra-high-definition NEXTGEN TV broadcast transmissions."

Key Features of the ATSC 3.0 Receiver Module:

Receive ATSC 3.0 signals and unwrap A3SA content protection for the professional environment

Seamlessly upgrade from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0 within the same chassis

Optionally transcode video between MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and HEVC

Experience integrated monitoring and analytics through WISI's VidiOS™ management system, automatically included within the Inca platform

Output MPEG Transport Stream as IP or SRT and seamlessly deliver to remote video head ends or network locations for additional processing

In an evolving market, where the long-term deployment of ATSC 3.0 is still taking shape, WISI's modular architecture ensures a cost-effective pathway, allowing operators to incrementally add capacity as needed, without upfront overinvestment.

About WISI

WISI employs 450 people worldwide at locations in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Canada and China. In addition, WISI works with more than 100 partners in all major international markets.

Nine decades ago, the high-tech company's successful path began as one of the world's pioneers in radio frequency and broadband technology. Today, new media are driving the rapidly increasing demand for broadband services. Modern broadband networks must be intelligent, powerful and scalable transport solutions. This is our business. As an innovator and technology integrator for key communications sectors, we are committed to innovation, now and in the future. For more information about WISI Communications, visit wisigroup.com

About NEXTGEN TV / ATSC 3.0 / A3SA

NEXTGEN TV, powered by ATSC 3.0, is a launching pad for enhanced local programming, news, weather, sports, and enhanced services for consumers to enjoy. ATSC 3.0 is the world's first internet protocol (IP) based television standard, enabling broadcasters and manufacturers to use the same tools and technologies deployed for virtually all content distributed via the internet. And like the security tools and technologies used to secure internet content delivery, A3SA content security protects content owners, broadcasters, and consumers against viruses, hacking, and theft.

A3SA provides device manufacturers and broadcasters with access to standardized protection and security credentials that enable secure delivery of high-value television content while preserving adding new features to free over-the-air television across the USA.

For more information about A3SA, visit http://www.a3sa.com.

