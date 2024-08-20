WISI Integrates CryptoGuard Support into ABR Receiver for Enhanced Video Delivery

"Partnering with WISI enables us to offer our customers a robust and reliable ABR Receiver solution, helping operators to overcome the challenges of modern video distribution to business accounts." Post this

"WISI is committed to providing innovative solutions that empower video operators to deliver high-quality content more effectively," said Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product at WISI. "Our partnership with CryptoGuard allows operators to seamlessly serve edge locations with ABR streams already used for residential networks. The ABR Receiver with CryptoGuard integration is a revolutionary new way to minimize equipment while reducing ongoing operational costs and ensuring secure, reliable video delivery."

"Partnering with WISI enables us to offer our customers a robust and reliable ABR Receiver solution," said Kjell Carlswärd, CEO at CryptoGuard. "This integration is a significant step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive content protection and video delivery solutions, helping operators to overcome the challenges of modern video distribution to business accounts."

The ABR Receiver, a new solution within the Inca IP Video Platform, bridges the gap between existing and emerging video technologies, replacing racks of headend equipment with a single, modular platform. The platform features VidiOS™, a user-friendly, web-based interface facilitating streamlined management and monitoring of every stream for efficient troubleshooting and analysis. Key features include inbound and outbound video thumbnails, stream capture and download, extensive statistical analysis, and rapid stream configuration.

For more information on this new solution, view WISI's solution page for the ABR Receiver.

About WISI

WISI employs 600 people worldwide at locations in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Canada and China. In addition, WISI works with more than 100 partners in all major international markets.

Nine decades ago, the high-tech company's successful path began as one of the world's pioneers in radio frequency and broadband technology. Today, new media are driving the rapidly increasing demand for broadband services. Modern broadband networks must be intelligent, powerful and scalable transport solutions. This is our business. As an innovator and technology integrator for key communications sectors, we are committed to innovation, now and in the future. For more information about WISI Communications, visit wisigroup.com

About CryptoGuard

CryptoGuard, founded in Sweden 2007, is a global provider of video content protection and IPTV/OTT middleware solutions. CryptoGuard's solutions are scalable, cost-effective and ideal for any-size operators to securely deliver premium content on any screen and any network. Today the company's solutions have been deployed by 250+ operators in 60+ countries. For more information about CryptoGuard, visit http://www.cryptoguard.com

