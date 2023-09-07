WISI Introduces New IP to 12x QAM Solution to Empower Smaller Hospitality Sites

The Blueline Edge Series provides operators with a dedicated solution precisely crafted to meet the requirements of smaller hospitality sites. With a density of 12x QAM, the Blueline Edge Series strikes the perfect balance between performance and scalability, ensuring that operators can deliver high-quality TV services without unnecessary overhead.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WISI, a global leader in carrier-grade video technologies, proudly announces the launch of the Blueline Edge Series, designed to cater to the unique needs of smaller hospitality sites in the North American market. With a focus on addressing a critical market need, the Blueline Edge Series offers a cost-effective, streamlined IP to QAM solution optimized for establishments like motels, boutique hotels, sports bars, hospitals, and nursing homes.

Operators often encounter challenges when providing TV solutions for smaller hospitality sites. High-density, feature-rich products can be excessive and cost-prohibitive for these venues, limiting potential revenue growth and customer engagement. Operators sometimes find themselves grappling with a gap in their offerings, leaving smaller establishments underserved and overlooked.

"We are excited to offer the Blueline Edge Series as a cost-effective IP to QAM solution ideal for targeting lower-density hospitality sites," said Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product at WISI America. "By focusing on core functionality while still delivering exceptional value and reliable performance, the Blueline Edge Series enables operators to tap into new opportunities and expand their service offerings."

The Blueline Edge Series provides operators with a dedicated solution precisely crafted to meet the requirements of smaller hospitality sites. With a density of 12x QAM, the Blueline Edge Series strikes the perfect balance between performance and scalability, ensuring that operators can deliver high-quality TV services without unnecessary overhead. The Blueline Edge Series focuses on the essentials, offering an attractive price point that aligns seamlessly with the needs of smaller businesses.

Having already achieved successful deployment in Europe, Asia, and South America, the Blueline Edge Series now makes its North American debut. This strategic introduction underscores WISI's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the North American market, empowering operators to discover fresh revenue streams and reinforce their positions as industry leaders.

For more information about the Blueline Edge Series, visit WISI's solutions page. Operators, integrators, and distributors are invited to explore the future of TV delivery and seize the opportunities presented by the Blueline Edge Series.

WISI employs 600 people worldwide at locations in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and China. In addition, WISI works with more than 100 partners in all major international markets.

Nine decades ago, the high-tech company's successful path began as one of the world's pioneers in radio frequency and broadband technology. Today, new media are driving the rapidly increasing demand for broadband services. Modern broadband networks must be intelligent, powerful, and scalable transport solutions. This is our business. As an innovator and technology integrator for key communications sectors, we are committed to innovation, now and in the future. For more information about WISI Communications, visit wisigroup.com

