WISI Launches ABR Receiver Solution for TiVo Managed IPTV Service, Modernizing Pay-TV Delivery to Hospitality and Edge Networks

"We are thrilled to announce the integration of our ABR Receiver with TiVo Managed IPTV Service, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions for video operators," said Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product at WISI America. "This application not only simplifies video networks and reduces the amount of video processing equipment required, but it also provides a unified solution for residential and hospitality accounts."

The ABR Receiver, a new solution within the Inca IP Video Platform, bridges the gap between existing and emerging video technologies, replacing racks of headend equipment with a single, modular platform. Inca offers the flexibility of video and audio transcode, supporting MPEG-2 compatible set-top boxes. The platform features VidiOS™, a user-friendly, web-based interface facilitating streamlined management and monitoring of every stream for efficient troubleshooting and analysis. Key features include inbound and outbound video thumbnails, stream capture and download, extensive statistical analysis, and rapid stream configuration. For more information on this new solution, visit WISI's ABR Receiver solution page.

About WISI

WISI employs 600 people worldwide at locations in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and China. In addition, WISI works with more than 100 partners in all major international markets.

Nine decades ago, the high-tech company's successful path began as one of the world's pioneers in radio frequency and broadband technology. Today, new media are driving the rapidly increasing demand for broadband services. Modern broadband networks must be intelligent, powerful, and scalable transport solutions. This is our business. As an innovator and technology integrator for key communications sectors, we are committed to innovation, now and in the future. For more information about WISI Communications, visit wisigroup.com

Media Contact

Rosalinda Thorleifson, WISI, 6049984665, [email protected], wisigroup.com

SOURCE WISI