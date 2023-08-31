WISI Powers New IPTV and ABR Multiscreen Video Service for GVTC Communications

"We were very impressed with the level of flexibility within the WISI Group, especially for being a large company. They were able to react quickly to our needs and it was one of the deciding factors in choosing WISI. They were a bright spot while working on this big project." Tweet this

WISI's flexible Inca IP Video Platform easily allowed modernization of both off-air channels, and the larger conversion to IPTV. The Inca IP Video Platform is a live linear and ABR solution that specializes in bridging the gap between current and future video technologies and replaces racks of headend equipment in one sophisticated platform.

GVTC relies on the Inca IP Video Platform to receive all 270 video streams for video processing and transcoding for delivery over IP to the rest of the network.

"Everything is flowing from one service over the internet, making video delivery much, much simpler," said Krumblis. "The Inca is very intuitive. With the user interface, it's very easy for us to monitor our equipment, view necessary data, and cut down on monitoring time. While cost comes into play when deciding on a platform, features are more important," said Krumblis.

Now GVTC subscribers can choose between set-top boxes or alternative bring-your-own devices (BYOD), like Fire TV sticks. New customers will not require professional installation, eliminating the need for truck rolls and cutting down on operational costs.

"Our team is excited to help future proof GVTC's video service and elevate their offering to subscribers," said Sharen Sandhu, VP Product at WISI America. "We are proud to play a part in bringing carrier-grade multiscreen services to the communities of south-central Texas."

"We were very impressed with the level of flexibility within the WISI Group, especially for being a large company. They were able to react quickly to our needs and it was one of the deciding factors in choosing WISI. The support and implementation team at WISI is very responsive. They were a bright spot while working on this big project," said Krumblis.

To learn more about the Inca IP Video Platform, visit http://www.wisigroup.com.

About WISI:

WISI employs 600 people worldwide at locations in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and China. In addition, WISI works with more than 100 partners in all major international markets

Nine decades ago, the high-tech company's successful path began as one of the world's pioneers in radio frequency and broadband technology. Today, new media are driving the rapidly increasing demand for broadband services. Modern broadband networks must be intelligent, powerful, and scalable transport solutions. This is our business. As an innovator and technology integrator for key communications sectors, we are committed to innovation, now and in the future. For more information about WISI Communications, visit wisigroup.com

For more information, please contact:

Rosalinda Thorleifson, Tel. +1-604-998-4665 ext. 2028 or [email protected]

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone, and interactive smart security to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, celebrates 17 years of charitable giving. More than $6 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

Contact:

Brianne Obeck- Communications Coordinator

Office: (830) 221-7217

[email protected]

http://www.gvtc.com

