WISI Unveils Groundbreaking Novalink Outdoor Aggregation Switch to North American Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WISI, a leading global provider of telecommunications solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the game-changing Novalink Outdoor Aggregation Switch Series in North America. This innovative product will be showcased at this year's SCTE TechExpo, in Atlanta, Georgia, at WISI's booth #331.

The Novalink represents WISI's commitment to pioneering solutions tailored for the evolving needs of network operators. Designed to excel in demanding outdoor environments, the Novalink RS-Series family of switches seamlessly leverages 1G/10G/25G and 100G interfaces, extending network capabilities beyond the conventional limits of 19" rack systems. This switch is engineered to provide unmatched performance across a wide range of outdoor applications.

Key Benefits of WISI's Novalink Aggregation Switch:

Extended reach with 100G trunk interface - cover longer distances with high-performance 100G uplink bandwidth and optional coherent uplink, reducing the need for repeater sites

Assists with capacity planning - push convergence ports further to the edge for better capacity management

Added security with MACsec – enhance security with Layer 2 encryption

SFP support for bandwidth growth - facilitates evolution from 1G to 10G to 25G, accommodating future growth

Durable outdoor design - features an ultra-low footprint with high Ingress Protection rating, passive cooling and maintenance-free with no moving parts

Ultra-low power consumption – aggregate subscribers with a minimal footprint, reducing both energy costs and environmental impact

The Novalink RS-Switches are perfect for a variety of applications, including mobile backhaul, mobile antenna (eCPRI) aggregation, outdoor Ethernet aggregation, remote-MAC/PHY node aggregation, B2B Ethernet services, and PON OLT conversion. Its design ensures reliability across diverse network architectures, making it an essential asset for operators looking to expand their network capacity with state-of-the-art technology.

WISI invites attendees of the SCTE TechExpo to experience a live demonstration of Novalink at WISI's booth #331. This demonstration will highlight the switch's capabilities and its transformative impact on modern network infrastructures.

For more information, to arrange an online demonstration, or to discuss your project, please contact our sales team at [email protected].

About WISI

WISI employs 450 people worldwide at locations in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Canada and China. In addition, WISI works with more than 100 partners in all major international markets.

Nine decades ago, the high-tech company's successful path began as one of the world's pioneers in radio frequency and broadband technology. Today, new media are driving the rapidly increasing demand for broadband services. Modern broadband networks must be intelligent, powerful and scalable transport solutions. This is our business. As an innovator and technology integrator for key communications sectors, we are committed to innovation, now and in the future. For more information about WISI Communications, visit wisigroup.com

Media Contact

Rosalinda Thorleifson, WISI, 6049984665, [email protected], wisigroup.com

