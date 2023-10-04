WISI Unveils Innovative ABR Receive Solution within Tangram Video Platform for Streamlined Video Delivery at Hospitality Sites

"The Tangram ABR Receive solution revolutionizes ABR conversion to IP or QAM in a single platform. This efficiency not only bridges the gap between cutting-edge video delivery and legacy infrastructure at hospitality sites, but it also translates into substantial operational savings." Tweet this

"The Tangram ABR Receive solution revolutionizes ABR conversion to IP or QAM in a single platform. This efficiency not only bridges the gap between cutting-edge video delivery and legacy infrastructure at hospitality sites, but it also translates into substantial operational savings," said Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product at WISI America.

Operating at the edge, the Tangram performs seamless conversions of ABR streams to IP, QAM, or Analog formats to align with site-specific demands while preserving existing infrastructure integrity. What makes the solution truly ground-breaking is that the complete end-to-end workflow of ABR receive, including bulk decryption, optional re-encryption, and conversion to IP or QAM is supported in a one-box solution.

"Tangram's innovative design empowers operators to customize a modular, 1RU chassis to meet location-specific requirements. Surplus chassis capacity can be harnessed for other applications such as encryption, local channel encoding or analog conversion," said Sandhu.

The platform supports a diverse range of video formats, including IP, ABR, SRT, QAM, Analog, ASI, HDMI, and SDI with optional encryption capabilities such as Pro:Idiom and Samsung LYNK encryption. The ABR Receive feature set extends to include Widevine or Verimatrix bulk decryption, dynamic channel guide support with Gracenote, and advanced multiplexing capabilities.

To discover more about the ABR Receive solution or the Tangram Video Platform, please visit https://www.wisigroup.com/us-en/.

About WISI:

WISI employs 600 people worldwide at locations in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and China. In addition, WISI works with more than 100 partners in all major international markets.

Nine decades ago, the high-tech company's successful path began as one of the world's pioneers in radio frequency and broadband technology. Today, new media are driving the rapidly increasing demand for broadband services. Modern broadband networks must be intelligent, powerful, and scalable transport solutions. This is our business. As an innovator and technology integrator for key communications sectors, we are committed to innovation, now and in the future. For more information about WISI Communications, visit wisigroup.com

