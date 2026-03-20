Wisper Internet Announces Sponsorship of More Than 20 Illinois and Missouri Racetracks and Local Racers

"Sponsoring these racers and racetracks is our way of giving back to the people who trust us to keep them connected. We live here, we work here, and we're proud to race here too." - Nathan Stooke, CEO and Founder of Wisper Post this

In addition to track sponsorships, Wisper is proud to continue its support of local racers Chad Elliott and Breanna Wirth, two drivers who represent the heart of the region's racing community. Elliott, a 29‑year‑old micro sprint driver from Cottage Hills, IL, will compete in the WFO Micro Series while Wirth, a third‑generation racer from Waterloo, IL, will compete across Illinois and Missouri.

Wisper has sponsored Elliott for the past three seasons and expanded its support this year by adding Wirth.

"Dirt track racing is a deeply rooted, generational sport in Illinois and Missouri. And for many families, racing isn't just entertainment — it's tradition," said Nathan Stooke, CEO and Founder of Wisper Internet. "These tracks are where families spend their weekends and where traditions are passed down. Sponsoring these racers and racetracks is our way of giving back to the people who trust us to keep them connected. We live here, we work here, and we're proud to race here too."

Wisper Internet continues to grow its footprint across Illinois and Missouri, recently announcing its expansion to more than 70 cities across the two states to bring fast, reliable Internet to homes and businesses that have historically lacked access to high‑quality service. The company's sponsorship of local racing reflects its belief that strong communities are built through shared experiences, both online and at the track.

For more information about Wisper Internet, visit www.wisperisp.com.

About Wisper Internet

Founded in 2003, Wisper Internet is a regional internet provider dedicated to connecting communities that traditional providers often overlook. Wisper services more than 21,000 customers in 1,200 markets throughout six states: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. With a focus on simplicity and customer support, Wisper helps families and businesses get the connection they need, without the hassle. Through ongoing network improvements and a commitment to serving as a trusted guide, Wisper empowers customers to stay connected wherever they live. Learn more at wisperisp.com.

Media Contact

Jason Michael, Elasticity, 1 3143231425, [email protected], www.goelastic.com

SOURCE Wisper Internet