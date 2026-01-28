Wisper Internet Expands to 22 New Illinois Cities, Bringing High‑Speed Connectivity to More Residents and Businesses

Wisper Internet announced today that it has installed more than 22 new towers across Illinois over the past seven months, extending its high‑speed internet service to more than 20,000 homes and businesses statewide.
MASCOUTAH, Ill., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wisper Internet announced today that it has installed more than 22 new towers across Illinois over the past seven months, extending its high‑speed internet service to more than 20,000 homes and businesses statewide. This expansion marks a major step forward in closing the digital divide for communities that have long lacked reliable broadband options, places that deserve internet that actually works.
Wisper's service delivers download speeds of up to 400 Mbps, providing affordable, high‑performance internet access to areas without existing fiber or cable infrastructure. Using fixed wireless technology, Wisper connects customers quickly and reliably, ensuring that even rural and underserved regions can access the online tools essential for work, education, and daily life. It's internet done differently with simple, honest pricing, no contracts and no hassle.
The newest Wisper markets in Illinois include:
- Belknap
- Coulterville
- Dongola
- Donnellson
- Du Bois
- Gillespie
- Grove
- Jonesboro
- Livingston
- Mound City
- Mounds
- Nashville
- Newton
- Noble
- Oakdale
- Patoka
- Pinckneyville
- Richview
- Tamms
- Ullin
- Valmeyer
- Villa Ridge
"Too many Illinois communities have waited far too long for dependable, high‑speed internet," said Nathan Stooke, CEO and Founder of Wisper Internet. "This expansion reflects our commitment to making sure every resident, no matter their ZIP code, has the connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital world. People deserve better internet, and we're here to deliver it."
As part of this expansion, Wisper continues to offer straightforward, budget‑friendly pricing with no contracts, no surprise rate hikes, one-price, no-nonsense pricing.
Residential plans start at $59.99 per month for speeds up to 25 Mbps, with higher‑speed options, including 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and up to 400 Mbps, available depending on location and needs.
This growth is part of Wisper's broader network expansion across six states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Since its founding in 2003, Wisper has grown to serve more than 21,000 customers in 1,200 markets.
While national providers often focus on dense metropolitan areas, Wisper prioritizes communities that have historically had limited or no affordable or reliable broadband options. Through fixed wireless technology and continuous infrastructure investment, Wisper delivers:
- Reliable high‑speed service that supports streaming, remote work, telehealth, and online learning
- Affordable plans designed for real household budgets
- Local, responsive customer support focused on simplicity and service
This announcement underscores Wisper's long‑term commitment to expanding access across the Midwest. By continuing to invest in new towers and network improvements, Wisper is ensuring that communities of all sizes can stay connected to the opportunities of the digital economy.
To learn more about Wisper Internet's services in Illinois, visit wisperisp.com.
About Wisper Internet
Founded in 2003, Wisper Internet is a regional internet provider dedicated to connecting communities that traditional providers often overlook. Wisper services more than 21,000 customers in 1,200 markets throughout six states: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. With a focus on simplicity and customer support, Wisper helps families and businesses get the connection they need, without the hassle. Through ongoing network improvements and a commitment to serving as a trusted guide, Wisper empowers customers to stay connected wherever they live. Learn more at wisperisp.com.
