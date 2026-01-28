Wisper Internet Expands to 22 New Illinois Cities, Bringing High‑Speed Connectivity to More Residents and Businesses

"Too many Illinois communities have waited far too long for dependable, high‑speed internet." - Nathan Stooke, CEO and Founder of Wisper Internet. Post this

The newest Wisper markets in Illinois include:

Belknap

Coulterville

Dongola

Donnellson

Du Bois

Gillespie

Grove

Jonesboro

Livingston

Mound City

Mounds

Nashville

Newton

Noble

Oakdale

Patoka

Pinckneyville

Richview

Tamms

Ullin

Valmeyer

Villa Ridge

"Too many Illinois communities have waited far too long for dependable, high‑speed internet," said Nathan Stooke, CEO and Founder of Wisper Internet. "This expansion reflects our commitment to making sure every resident, no matter their ZIP code, has the connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital world. People deserve better internet, and we're here to deliver it."

As part of this expansion, Wisper continues to offer straightforward, budget‑friendly pricing with no contracts, no surprise rate hikes, one-price, no-nonsense pricing.

Residential plans start at $59.99 per month for speeds up to 25 Mbps, with higher‑speed options, including 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and up to 400 Mbps, available depending on location and needs.

This growth is part of Wisper's broader network expansion across six states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Since its founding in 2003, Wisper has grown to serve more than 21,000 customers in 1,200 markets.

While national providers often focus on dense metropolitan areas, Wisper prioritizes communities that have historically had limited or no affordable or reliable broadband options. Through fixed wireless technology and continuous infrastructure investment, Wisper delivers:

Reliable high‑speed service that supports streaming, remote work, telehealth, and online learning

Affordable plans designed for real household budgets

Local, responsive customer support focused on simplicity and service

This announcement underscores Wisper's long‑term commitment to expanding access across the Midwest. By continuing to invest in new towers and network improvements, Wisper is ensuring that communities of all sizes can stay connected to the opportunities of the digital economy.

To learn more about Wisper Internet's services in Illinois, visit wisperisp.com.

About Wisper Internet

Founded in 2003, Wisper Internet is a regional internet provider dedicated to connecting communities that traditional providers often overlook. Wisper services more than 21,000 customers in 1,200 markets throughout six states: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. With a focus on simplicity and customer support, Wisper helps families and businesses get the connection they need, without the hassle. Through ongoing network improvements and a commitment to serving as a trusted guide, Wisper empowers customers to stay connected wherever they live. Learn more at wisperisp.com.

