Wisper Internet Expands to 50+ New Missouri Counties to Provide Residents, Businesses High-Speed Internet Access

The latest Wisper markets in Missouri include:

Argyle

Aurora

Barnhart

Belknap

Bismarck

Buffalo

Cape Girardeau

Carthage

Cass City

Cassville

Coldwater

Crane

Deerfield

De Soto

Holden

House Springs

Irondale

Ironton

Lamar

Lebanon

Lexington

Linn

Marble Hill

Monett

Ozark

Perryville

Platte City

Richland

Richmond

Springfield

St. Clair

Stockton

Vichy

Walnut Grove

Wappapello

Wardsville

Warsaw

Waynesville

"Internet access is a basic utility for work, education, and daily life," said Wisper CEO and Founder Nathan Stooke. "With this latest expansion, Wisper is ensuring that Missouri residents and businesses have the connectivity they need to participate fully in today's economy."

The expansion is part of Wisper's ongoing network growth across six states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Founded in 2003, Wisper now serves more than 21,000 customers in 1,200 markets.

Unlike national providers that prioritize dense urban areas, Wisper invests in communities where residents have historically had limited options. By leveraging fixed wireless technology and ongoing network improvements, Wisper delivers:

Reliable high-speed service that supports streaming, remote work, and online learning.

Affordable plans tailored to real budgets.

Local customer support focused on responsiveness and simplicity.

This announcement is part of Wisper's broader growth strategy, which has already connected tens of thousands of customers across the Midwest. By continuing to invest in new towers and infrastructure, Wisper is ensuring that communities large and small can stay connected to the opportunities of the digital economy.

To learn more about what Wisper Internet offers Missouri, visit wisperinternet.com.

About Wisper Internet

Founded in 2003, Wisper Internet is a regional internet provider dedicated to connecting communities that traditional providers often overlook. Wisper services more than 21,000 customers in 1,200 markets throughout six states: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. With a focus on simplicity and customer support, Wisper helps families and businesses get the connection they need, without the hassle. Through ongoing network improvements and a commitment to serving as a trusted guide, Wisper empowers customers to stay connected wherever they live. Learn more at wisperinternet.com.

