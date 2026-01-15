Wisper Internet Expands to 50+ New Missouri Counties to Provide Residents, Businesses High-Speed Internet Access

Wisper Internet is expanding its high-speed internet service to more than 200,000 local homes and businesses across Missouri.
MASCOUTAH, Ill., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wisper Internet today announced the installation of more than 50 new towers across Missouri, expanding its high-speed internet service to more than 200,000 local homes and businesses across the state.
The service provides download speeds of up to 400 Mbps, offering affordable high-speed Internet solutions in communities that have too long been unserved. Wisper's fixed wireless technology allows customers in areas without access to fiber or cable infrastructure to connect to reliable broadband service.
The latest Wisper markets in Missouri include:
- Argyle
- Aurora
- Barnhart
- Belknap
- Bismarck
- Buffalo
- Cape Girardeau
- Carthage
- Cass City
- Cassville
- Coldwater
- Crane
- Deerfield
- De Soto
- Holden
- House Springs
- Irondale
- Ironton
- Lamar
- Lebanon
- Lexington
- Linn
- Marble Hill
- Monett
- Ozark
- Perryville
- Platte City
- Richland
- Richmond
- Springfield
- St. Clair
- Stockton
- Vichy
- Walnut Grove
- Wappapello
- Wardsville
- Warsaw
- Waynesville
"Internet access is a basic utility for work, education, and daily life," said Wisper CEO and Founder Nathan Stooke. "With this latest expansion, Wisper is ensuring that Missouri residents and businesses have the connectivity they need to participate fully in today's economy."
The expansion is part of Wisper's ongoing network growth across six states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Founded in 2003, Wisper now serves more than 21,000 customers in 1,200 markets.
Unlike national providers that prioritize dense urban areas, Wisper invests in communities where residents have historically had limited options. By leveraging fixed wireless technology and ongoing network improvements, Wisper delivers:
- Reliable high-speed service that supports streaming, remote work, and online learning.
- Affordable plans tailored to real budgets.
- Local customer support focused on responsiveness and simplicity.
This announcement is part of Wisper's broader growth strategy, which has already connected tens of thousands of customers across the Midwest. By continuing to invest in new towers and infrastructure, Wisper is ensuring that communities large and small can stay connected to the opportunities of the digital economy.
To learn more about what Wisper Internet offers Missouri, visit wisperinternet.com.
About Wisper Internet
Founded in 2003, Wisper Internet is a regional internet provider dedicated to connecting communities that traditional providers often overlook. Wisper services more than 21,000 customers in 1,200 markets throughout six states: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. With a focus on simplicity and customer support, Wisper helps families and businesses get the connection they need, without the hassle. Through ongoing network improvements and a commitment to serving as a trusted guide, Wisper empowers customers to stay connected wherever they live. Learn more at wisperinternet.com.
