Wisper Internet Tops National Customer Loyalty Benchmark for Internet Providers

"A score like this isn't an award we chased. It's what happens when you pick up the phone, show up during the storm, and treat people the way you'd want your own family treated." - Nathan Stooke, CEO and founder of Wisper Internet. Post this

More than 1,200 Wisper subscribers responded to the survey, which was sent to customers in February 2026. Nearly 75 percent said they would recommend Wisper to others while 44 percent said they wouldn't change anything about their service. Among customers who mentioned overall experience or customer service in their written comments, the score was 80.

"Our customers don't live in places where you can pick from five providers, and they know what bad internet looks like," said Nathan Stooke, CEO and founder of Wisper Internet. "A score like this isn't an award we chased. It's what happens when you pick up the phone, show up during the storm, and treat people the way you'd want your own family treated."

Among customers who cited price and value as the main reason they stay with Wisper, the score rose 40 points year over year.

Asked what first comes to mind when they think of Wisper, 41 percent of customers said reliable internet while nearly 50% said either customer service, good value, or better than the competition.

The results follow a year of network investment for Wisper, which announced more than 70 new towers across Missouri and Illinois. Wisper now serves more than 21,000 customers across Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

"The number is good, but the comments are what matter," Stooke added. "When a customer writes that we got them online when no one else would, or that our team was friendly every time they called, that's the company we've been trying to build for more than 20 years."

To learn more about Wisper Internet, visit wisperinternet.com.

About Wisper Internet

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Mascoutah, Illinois, Wisper Internet provides high-speed broadband to more than 21,000 residential and business customers across 1,200 markets in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Using fixed wireless and fiber technology, Wisper serves communities that lack reliable broadband options, with no-contract pricing and locally based customer support. Learn more at wisperinternet.com.

Media Contact

Jason Michael, Elasticity, 1 3143231425, [email protected], www.goelastic.com

SOURCE Wisper Internet