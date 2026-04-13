Wister Insurance® has announced a strategic partnership with the Million Dollar Host Mastermind, naming Wister as the Exclusive Business & Professional Liability Insurance Partner for the global community of short-term rental operators. The collaboration will provide members with specialized insurance solutions, education, and resources designed to help professional hosts and property managers scale and protect their businesses in an evolving risk landscape.

BOZEMAN, Mont., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wister Insurance® Announces Strategic Partnership with Million Dollar Host Mastermind to Support Short-Term Rental Operators.

Wister Insurance today announced a new strategic partnership with the Million Dollar Host Mastermind, a globally recognized community of professional short-term rental (STR) hosts, operators and property managers, founded by Julie George.

The Million Dollar Host Mastermind has become a leading force in the STR industry, supporting operators to scale and optimize their businesses through advanced training, strategic partnerships, and a high-level peer network. Julie George built and scaled a property management portfolio to over 130 properties, generating more than $8 million in revenue before successfully exiting the business. She now mentors operators globally through the Million Dollar Host Mastermind.

Through this partnership, Wister Insurance has been selected as the Exclusive Business & Professional Liability Insurance Partner within the Million Dollar Host Mastermind ecosystem.

Together, Wister Insurance and Million Dollar Host will provide short-term rental operators with specialized insurance solutions, education, and resources designed to help them grow and protect their businesses.

"This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to better serve the short-term rental community," said Melia McDaris, Marketing Manager at Wister Insurance. "The Million Dollar Host Mastermind has built an incredible global platform of high-performing operators, and we're excited to bring our expertise in insurance to support this network."

By aligning with the Million Dollar Host Mastermind's global community of operators managing thousands of properties, Wister Insurance aims to deliver tailored coverage solutions that address the niche and evolving risks faced by professional STR businesses.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Wister Insurance," said Julie George, founder of Million Dollar Host. "Our Mastermind community is focused on building sustainable, scalable businesses, and having a trusted insurance partner is a critical part of that journey."

About Wister Insurance®:

Wister Insurance is a specialized insurance provider built for vacation rental managers and co-hosts. Designed to meet the unique and ever evolving risks of the industry, Wister offers comprehensive coverage including Commercial General Liability (CGL) with bodily injury and property damage liability, as well as Errors & Omissions (E&O) coverage. The company also offers flexible add-ons to tailor coverage to each client's operational needs.

Wister's policies are priced per property, creating a simple, scalable model that grows alongside operators and property managers. Coverage extends across all properties managed or co-hosted, providing consistent protection as portfolios expand.

Wister Insurance is a Lloyd's of London coverholder and rated A+ capacity from AM Best.

About Million Dollar Host:

Million Dollar Host is a global education and mentorship platform for short-term rental operators, founded by Julie George. Through its Mastermind community, it supports operators to scale profitable STR businesses through training, strategic partnerships, and industry-leading resources.

Media Contact

Melia McDaris, Wister Insurance®, 1 8882411902, [email protected], https://www.wister.insure/

Darren Pettyjohn, Wister Insurance®, 1 8882411902, [email protected], https://www.wister.insure/

SOURCE Wister Insurance®