Wister Insurance® Launches Updated Coverage Built Specifically for Vacation Rental Managers and Co-Hosts

Wister Insurance® announces updated coverage built specifically for vacation rental managers and Airbnb co-hosts, addressing critical gaps left by traditional insurance products.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wister Insurance® announced the launch of its updated insurance offering designed exclusively for vacation rental managers and Airbnb co-hosts. This offering addressing coverage gaps that standard business insurance products often leave behind in the short-term rental industry.

As the short-term rental market continues to mature, Wister helps operators and co-hosts protect their businesses, portfolios, and reputations by providing a specialized insurance solution.

"Vacation rental managers and co-hosts face a very different risk profile than owners, yet most insurance products are still built with owners in mind," said a spokesperson for Wister. "We built Wister to solve that problem directly."

Wister's updated policy framework reflects years of experience in insuring short-term rental operations and supporting professional managers across diverse markets. Coverage is designed to scale with growing portfolios and adapt to the operational realities of today's vacation rental businesses, including:

Commercial General Liability protection tailored for managers and co-hosts

Professional Liability (E&O) coverage for management services

Simplified onboarding and policy management

Support from a team experienced in the vacation rental industry

Underwritten by Lloyd's of London, AM Best Rated A+

Unlike traditional insurance providers, Wister focuses solely on the needs of professional operators who manage short-term rental properties on behalf of others.

While Wister operates as a focused, modern insurance brand, it is backed by a team with deep roots in the vacation rental insurance space. After previously building and operating Proper Insurance®, the team behind Wister is now dedicating its full attention to delivering a more streamlined, manager-first insurance experience.

"Wister represents everything we've learned, and everything we believe vacation rental managers deserve from their insurance partner." The spokesperson added.

Learn More

Vacation rental managers and Airbnb co-hosts can learn more about Wister's coverage options and request information by visiting the company's homepage at wister.insure (https://www.wister.insure/).

Media Contact

Melia McDaris, Wister Insurance®, 1 4065998668, [email protected], https://www.wister.insure/

Darren Pettyjohn, Wister Insurance®, 1 4065990847, [email protected], https://www.wister.insure/

SOURCE Wister Insurance®