Wister Insurance® Partners with Hospitable to Help Short-Term Rental Operators and Airbnb Co-Hosts Meet Rising Professional Standards

As property owners and booking platforms raise expectations around business insurance, Wister Insurance, the specialty insurance agency built exclusively for vacation rental managers and co-hosts joins the property management platform's partner ecosystem via Hospitable.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wister Insurance®, the specialty insurance agency built exclusively for short-term rental (STR) property managers and co-hosts, announced a partnership with Hospitable, one of the leading property management platforms (PMS) in the short-term rental industry. The partnership connects Hospitable's operator community with business insurance designed specifically for the way vacation rental management actually works.

The announcement comes as the short-term rental industry continues to professionalize. Property owners are increasingly requesting proof of coverage before signing management agreements, professional STR networks are vetting operators on how they run their businesses, and platform protection policies have shifted in ways that leave co-hosts and managers more exposed than many realize.

"Hospitable partnered with us because they understand something fundamental about this industry: an operator who loses a claim can lose their business, and that is bad for everyone in the ecosystem," said Darren Pettyjohn, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Wister Insurance®. "The most successful STR operators are the ones who treat their business like a business. That means the right systems, the right tools, and the right protection."

About Wister Insurance®

Wister Insurance® provides business insurance built exclusively for short-term rental managers, co-hosts, and property management companies. Its program combine Commercial General Liability (CGL) and Professional Liability (Errors & Omissions) coverage designed around the operational realities of vacation rental management. Wister policies are underwritten through Lloyd's of London with an AM Best A+ rating. As a one-stop shop rather than a broker, Wister handles quoting, binding, and service directly. Learn more at https://www.wister.insure/ or call 888-241-1902. Most standard business policies sold to property managers include an endorsement known as CG2270, which removes property damage liability at the properties a manager oversees. In practice, that means a guest injury or a cleaner's mistake at a managed property can result in a denied claim. Many managers do not discover the exclusion until after a loss. Wister policies are built for this exposure specifically, combining Commercial General Liability (CGL) that applies at managed properties, Professional Liability (Errors & Omissions) coverage for professional mistakes such as booking errors and missed maintenance requests, and discrimination liability coverage. Wister's programs are underwritten through Lloyd's of London and carry an AM Best A+ rating.

About Hospitable

Hospitable is a property management platform (PMS) for short-term rental hosts and managers, offering automated guest messaging, multi-channel calendar and listing sync, team coordination tools, direct booking websites, and the PM Marketplace connecting property owners with local managers. Hospitable holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating on G2. Learn more at hospitable.com. Hospitable's platform automates guest messaging, syncs listings and calendars across Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com, coordinates cleaning and maintenance teams, and powers direct booking sites for operators managing anywhere from three to several hundred listings. Partnering with Wister means the operators in their community have access to coverage that was actually designed for what they do, instead of a general policy that leaves them guessing. Through the partnership, Hospitable users can request a free review of their current insurance policy from Wister, including a check for the CG2270 exclusion. Wister clients can explore Hospitable's platform through a free trial. Full details on the partnership are available at https://www.wister.insure/blog/wister-partners-with-hospitable/ .

Media Contact

Darren Pettyjohn, Wister Insurance, 1 888-241-1902, [email protected], https://www.wister.insure/

SOURCE Wister Insurance