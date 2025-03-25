Witch Doctor USA Debuts as Exclusive Distributor of Witch Doctor Tackle

Witch Doctor USA Launches as Exclusive Distributor of Witch Doctor Tackle Rods New Online Store Revolutionizes Fishing Gear Access for Serious Anglers
NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naperville, Illinois: Fishing just got an upgrade. Witch Doctor USA, a newly launched company, is redefining the angling experience with the debut of its exclusive online store, www.witchdoctorusa.com. As the sole distributor of Witch Doctor Tackle rods, Witch Doctor USA brings high-performance, American-made fishing rods directly to dedicated competitive anglers nationwide.
Kyle Hookstadt, founder and owner of Witch Doctor USA, saw an unparalleled opportunity to partner with Witch Doctor Tackle, a brand known for crafting elite rods since 2012 for anglers looking to win. "When I discovered Witch Doctor Tackle rods' precision, durability, and sheer performance, I knew they had to reach more serious anglers. Competitive fishing is a lifestyle sport, and anglers invest a great deal of money in this sport. You cannot sacrifice the product that brings the fish in and wins the tournament. You want the best rods you can find," said Hookstadt. "Teaming up with Adam Trieschmann, the mastermind behind Witch Doctor Tackle, was the perfect way to make that happen."
Innovation Meets Tradition: Introducing the Sandman Series
Witch Doctor Tackle has built its reputation on innovation, designing tournament-ready rods for those who demand the best. The newly released Sandman Series, developed in collaboration with Cole Sands, 3rd Place Finisher in the 2022 Bassmaster Open Angler of the Year Race and 1st Place Winner of the 2020 Bassmaster College National Championship, continues this legacy. This series is a concentrated version of the best products ever made by Witch Doctor Tackle, which initially had 98 different models and has now been pared down to 13 rods, creating the best of the best. These rods are perfect for serious anglers seeking the ultimate fishing experience and tournament-ready wins.
"For us, fishing isn't just a sport, it's a legacy," said Adam Trieschmann, founder and owner of Witch Doctor Tackle. "Four generations of my family have lived and breathed fishing, and I have been on the professional circuit and understand that to win, you need the right tools. It's like being a caddy for a professional golfer who needs the right club to make the shot. We provide the right rod for winners. The difference is in the details, our unique design, expert craftsmanship, and deep understanding of what anglers need to win competitions. The Sandman Series represents years of refinement, designed for anglers who refuse to settle for anything less than peak performance. We believe we have the best rods on the planet."
Built for the Pros, Available to Every Angler
Witch Doctor Tackle rods aren't just crafted with care; they're tested in real-world conditions by some of the best anglers in the business. Designed in direct collaboration with FLW & BASS tournament pros, Witch Doctor rods are already being used in competitions nationwide.
"For years, mass-market rods have forced anglers into a one-size-fits-all approach, sacrificing precision and performance," Hookstadt explained. "Witch Doctor Tackle set out to change that. Every Witch Doctor rod is engineered for a specific technique, assembled in the USA, and rigorously tested to ensure it meets the highest standards. These rods are a different breed of product and not for everyone."
About Witch Doctor USA
Witch Doctor USA is the exclusive distributor of Witch Doctor Tackle rods, bringing elite-level fishing rods to dedicated anglers. If you are looking for the finest rods on the planet, look no further than Witch Doctor Tackle. More than just a retailer, Witch Doctor USA is committed to providing rods that transform every cast, every fight, and every victory into something unforgettable.
For more information, visit www.witchdoctorusa.com or contact Heidi Trieschmann, Growth Strategy Institute, at [email protected] or 847-254-1205.
