With a 2 Year Revenue Growth of 1063%, American Farm Company Ranks No.7 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies & #1 in Retail!

Inc. magazine today revealed that American Farm Company is No. 7 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies, based in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

HOSPERS, Iowa, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses. The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 172 private companies had an average growth rate of 134.06 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,830 jobs and $24.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Midwest starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Starting in the basement of Rachel Granstra, the idea of increasing awareness for amazing people like her Husband and thousands of other American Farmers nationwide was born. Though it started as a handful of fun tee shirt designs, American Farm Company has grown into a national brand with more offerings added to their shop every week. Stepping out of her basement and into a new fulfillment warehouse in her town of Hospers, Iowa, has allowed her to stay close to home, grow her business, and employ dozens of women in her hometown—a cause near and dear to her heart.

Getting recognized by such a prestigious company such as Inc. 500 was never on her radar or a goal in mind. But, like most things, Rachel just went for it! And not only did AFC make the cut to be considered but we made it to the Top 10 in the entire region! Coming in at the 7th fastest-growing company (and the #1 in retail) is an extreme honor for her.

