With a High-Tech Partner, the City of Stamford Boosts Operational Efficiency

Veoci stepped forward as a leader in collaboration, continuity, and response software. Now, with its propriety no-code platform fully integrated into the city's daily operations, Stamford employees have successfully automated over 125 time-consuming processes, reducing manual workload and minimizing the risk of human error.

"We are excited about the positive impact that Veoci is having on Stamford's operations," said John Duddy, Client Success Manager. "By automating routine tasks, they've been able to allocate resources more effectively, resulting in faster response times and improved service for their community."

However, these improvements only scratch the surface of what Stamford and Veoci can achieve.

Details on this and other topics will be discussed during Veoci's 2024 Digital City Open House on September 26, 2024. During the event, Janeene Freeman, Special Assistant to the Mayor and Director of Partnerships and Community Engagement, will share firsthand perspectives on the city's operational improvements and expansions. Josie Carpanzo, Deputy Director of Operations, and Cynthia Hernandez, Customer Service Representative, will accompany her to add their insights. For more information, please visit https://veoci.com/ct-digital-city-open-house/.

About Veoci

Veoci is a no-code, cloud platform for Crisis, Incident, and Emergency Management, Business Continuity and Resilience, Continuity of Operations Planning, Team Collaboration, and Daily Operations, designed to meet the decision-making and communication requirements of multiple teams at many locations. With stringent security, highest availability, and quickly scalable performance, Veoci is designed for institutions and organizations of every size and complexity.

