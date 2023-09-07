With its easy set-up process, the NABCO SWING is ideal for converting existing manual doors to automatic operation and is capable of handling up to 330 lb. of door weight in low energy applications.
MUSKEGO, Wis., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NABCO proudly announces an addition to its product line of Swing Door Operators--the new NABCO SWING. With its easy set-up process, the NABCO SWING is ideal for converting existing manual doors to automatic operation and is capable of handling up to 330 lb. of door weight in low energy applications.
With a sleek low-profile design, the NABCO SWING is non-handed, allowing it to be used on both left- and right-handed swing door applications. The operator is also remote-access enabled through the NABCO Connect IOS and Android App, allowing the scheduling of the switch between daytime and nighttime modes. With the NABCO Swing and the NABCO Connect App you can even use your smartphone to Open and Close the Door.
Aesthetically appealing…easy opening…smoothly operating…all with low noise--the new NABCO SWING includes the following unique features for installers and service technicians:
- New Snap and Click cover design that provides a robust snap-together over the full length of the header, held in place with the click mechanism and secured to the endcaps.
- Non-Handed Gear Assembly with the motor turning in one direction only! No reverse motor circuit required, and an easy plug-and-play motor connection.
- Motor break circuit provides safe operation of the door during service by preventing slamming with the motor disconnected from control during install or service.
- Standard adjustable arm assemblies with simple pre-load methods allow for easy customization at the time of installation.
The NABCO SWING utilizes NABCO's Opus microprocessor controller to provide reliable door operation, important usage counts, and diagnostic features for quick troubleshooting and reduced maintenance costs. The total package offers low total cost of ownership, ultra-quiet operation, and high performance in an attractive low-profile package.
This new product is great for many applications in Health Care, Hospitality, Schools & Universities, Office Buildings, Grocery & Retail and more.
The NABCO SWING was tested internally for over 1 million cycles at the maximum door weight capacity of 330 lbs. before completing successful field testing in over 20 locations throughout North America.
