With a sleek low-profile design, the NABCO SWING is non-handed, allowing it to be used on both left- and right-handed swing door applications

Aesthetically appealing…easy opening…smoothly operating…all with low noise--the new NABCO SWING includes the following unique features for installers and service technicians:

New Snap and Click cover design that provides a robust snap-together over the full length of the header, held in place with the click mechanism and secured to the endcaps.

Non-Handed Gear Assembly with the motor turning in one direction only! No reverse motor circuit required, and an easy plug-and-play motor connection.

Motor break circuit provides safe operation of the door during service by preventing slamming with the motor disconnected from control during install or service.

Standard adjustable arm assemblies with simple pre-load methods allow for easy customization at the time of installation.

The NABCO SWING utilizes NABCO's Opus microprocessor controller to provide reliable door operation, important usage counts, and diagnostic features for quick troubleshooting and reduced maintenance costs. The total package offers low total cost of ownership, ultra-quiet operation, and high performance in an attractive low-profile package.

The NABCO SWING was tested internally for over 1 million cycles at the maximum door weight capacity of 330 lbs. before completing successful field testing in over 20 locations throughout North America.

