With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 720%, Legendary Supply Chain Ranks No. 825 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

"We are thrilled to have achieved this recognition once again", said Rob Steele, Chief Growth Officer of Legendary Supply Chain. "Our team's dedication to our valued customers has been instrumental in this achievement."

In addition to the company's overall Inc. 5000 ranking, Legendary Supply Chain also ranked:

No. 18 in Tennessee

No. 117 in the Software category

No. 13 in Nashville - Davidson - Murfreesboro - Franklin, TN

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"There is increasing global importance of supply chain management as a strategic lifeline for businesses," remarks Bobby Steele, Legendary Supply Chain's Chief Technology Officer. "There is a need for agility, visibility, and resilience in navigating unprecedented challenges. Supply chain management has become the cornerstone of adaptability, ensuring uninterrupted operations and timely response to dynamic market shifts. HCP's robust healthcare procurement marketplace and Legendary Supply Chain's management software has enabled our customers to maintain growth and supply chain consistency."

From its inception, Legendary Supply Chain has been dedicated to redefining conventional supply chain practices, harnessing cloud technology and proprietary tools to craft a solution tailored for service and distribution organizations. With accolades such as ranking in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years, Legendary has proven its mettle in the industry. Its expansion into areas like Service and Contract Lifecycle Management showcases its adaptability and responsiveness to evolving market demands. The company's success lies not only in its ability to deliver a comprehensive software solution but also in its commitment to customer satisfaction.

