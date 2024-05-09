With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 121%, identity Pet Nutrition Ranks No. 37 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Rocky Mountain Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

An award like this is proof of the innovation we are discovering at identity & the hard-work we are putting in to see that to success. Post this

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 72 private companies had an average growth rate of 122.44 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 3,838 jobs and $1.7 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/RockyMountain. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

identity Pet Nutrition is 100% wholly owned by Jeremy & Trevar Petersen. The Company is proud to maintain its headquarters in Windsor, CO. With 300+ days of sunshine and surrounded by the Rocky Mountains, the Colorado front-range has a unique distinction for being a leader in the better-for-us natural foods movement. Identity is proud to be one of Colorado's newest natural foods disruptors specifically focused towards better-for-us pet foods. The company was also recently featured in the February issue of leading pet industry magazine, Petfood Industry, highlighting their unique perspective as a pet food company that only produces wet (canned & fresh frozen gently cooked) pet foods – not traditional dry kibble pet foods. The article can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/5y92hhku. Visit identitypet.com to learn more about the company & the products they make.

